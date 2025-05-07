"That's kinda shady"- Fans divided as BLACKPINK's Rosé doesn't address Jisoo's absence during Met Gala coverage

On May 6, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. The trio appeared on the blue carpet with their outfits that embodied this year's theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

They represented the group at the fashion event of the year. However, the excitement soon took a controversial turn when Rosé's red-carpet interview sparked outrage among fans.

Rosé graced the event representing YSL in a black tuxedo. Lisa showcased Louis Vuitton, while Jennie stunned in a custom Chanel ensemble.

Each reflected their roles as brand ambassadors for their respective luxury labels. During the interview, the host remarked:

"How does it feel to have all of BLACKPINK members here tonight?"

Rosé responded positively and expressed how wonderful it was to be with her "family" after spending time together in Korea.

Fans quickly pointed out the misleading statement. Jisoo was notably absent from the event. She said:

"It is the best feeling. I came myself last time I came here, so I'm really looking forward to seeing the girls. I was with them at the studio in Korea, so having family here is nice."

Social media erupted with criticism as some accused Rosé of being "dismissive" for not correcting the interviewer.

Others called out the host for not being properly informed. An X user, @JustHereJade, wrote:

"I don't even stan BP but that's kinda shady to the remaining one."

Others too joined in for missing out on Jisoo and called out the APT. star for not correcting the interviewer.

""all of Blackpink members" JISOO SWEETIE IAM SO SORRY several blinks saying it wasn’t a big deal AND IT WAS if you’re going to interview artists and talk about them, show that you’re professional and do some basic research on what you’re going to say SO YOU DON’T TALK CRAP," a fan remarked.

"Omg not all of BP no jisoo," an X user added.

"Jisoo please, blackpink doesnt deserve you. I would rather see you release a new album again than to sing 0.3 secs line with these girls," another person mentioned.

"why not correct the reporter it’s not like your group has a lot of members, literally 1/4 is missing ?," a netizen remarked.

In contrast, many came to Rosé's defense. They explained that live interviews are often rushed, and correcting the host could have created unnecessary awkwardness.

"I don’t think jisoo is there. Rosé did not correct the reporter bc it would have been awkward so she just went with it," a fan commented.

"Oh look everyone always take thing out of context, Members obviously misses Jisoo and wish she was there because of her schedule she unable to attend met gela. There no mistreatment in blackpink. Sit yall a** down," another person added.

"Seems like a pretty standard interview question, but BLINKs are reading way too much into it," an X user wrote.

"People are being dramatic and trying to cause issues for nothing. Neither meant any harm from it," a person mentioned.

More on BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lisa, & Jennie at the Met Gala, Jisoo's absence, and SEVENTEEN's S.Coups' debut

Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé represented BLACKPINK at the Met Gala. However, Jisoo's absence raised questions among fans.

Unlike her fellow members, she did not attend the fashion event. According to reports, the Flower singer recently completed filming for her upcoming Netflix K-drama Boyfriend on Demand. The show wrapped just days before the Met Gala.

Fans noted that Jisoo's recent focus has been more centered around her projects in South Korea and Asia. It potentially explained her decision to skip the global fashion event.

Her absence did not go unnoticed. Many expressed their wish to see all four members together at such a major event.

Adding to the K-pop celebrities list this year, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups also made his Met Gala debut. He donned a sleek ensemble from BOSS and drew attention from both fans and the media.

His appearance alongside BLACKPINK members marked a notable moment for K-pop representation at the global event.

While Jisoo's absence sparked discussions, her ongoing projects hinted at a busy schedule ahead. Fans are hopeful for more global appearances soon.

