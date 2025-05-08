From Billboard to Forbes: BLACKPINK’s Jennie dominates "Best Dressed" lists at Met Gala 2025

The MET Gala 2025 presented us with some of the best ensembles and much-talked-about debuts from South Asian celebrities. From South Korean artists like Jennie, Rose, and S. Coups to Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, these appearances on the red carpet have certainly caused a stir among their fans and fashion watchers. The theme for this year's event was: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

BLACKPINK member and soloist Jennie Kim turned heads with her dandy-inspired outfit - a flowy Chanel black ensemble matched with a sleek hat. As reported by Jeff Benjamin, the Mantra singer was mentioned on several global platforms in their respective "Best Dressed" lists.

These publications are The New York Times, Vanity Fair, CNN, Page Six, Forbes, WWD, The Cut, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, Billboard, People, ELLE, Variety, E!, L'OFFICIEL USA, British Vogue, Men's Folio, Grazia Singapore, and Vogue Singapore.

What did Jennie wear to the MET Gala 2025?

Jennie's appearance at the MET Gala 2025 was one of the most anticipated, as the singer has been making waves with her music and brand endorsements this year. She released her solo studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025, followed by a series of solo performances and appearances in the US and South Korea. She also took over Coachella this year with her solo set.

Her outfit for the MET Gala was designed by Chanel, a luxury brand with which she has also partnered as an ambassador. The outfit was a black flowing suit-like gown, paired with matching straight-cut pants, a matching hat with white accents, and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Her hair was tied in a rounded bow shape. Her nails were accessorized with extensions and designs in white. The satin-y gown was an off-shoulder piece, with two strings of pearls across white pearl buttons and a camellia flower detail in the front. This is the singer's third year on the MET Gala carpet and the second time wearing Chanel; she debuted at the prestigious event wearing this luxury brand in 2023.

Additionally, the Mantra singer also attended the after-party hosted by The Bear actor Ayo Edibiri at a cocktail lounge in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The party was reportedly going on until 4 a.m., and saw an attendance by who's who from the fashion, art, and music world. After making an entry at 2.30 am, Jennie was seen chatting with Charli XCX as the party concluded. She was dressed in an all-black outfit consisting of a backless vest, a mini-skirt, sheer tights, and a pillbox hat.

BLACKPINK will be reportedly making a comeback this year, before the quartet (Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa) heads on a world tour in July.

