"MAIN EVENT": Fans hyped as BLACKPINK's Jennie stands as one of the Most Mentioned Public Figures on X post 2025 Met Gala

On Tuesday, May 6, BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the 2025 Met Gala, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, United States. The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that supports the museum through haute couture fashion showcases.
At the event, the BLACKPINK idol was dressed in an off-shoulder Chanel top with a long train at the back. She paired the same with formal black pants and a top hat. As the brand ambassador of Chanel, her outfit received attention for its distinctive styling and alignment with the brand's aesthetic at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.
Following her appearance, fans and netizens discussed her look and presence at the event. Soon, BLACKPINK's Jennie became a trending topic on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. She eventually ranked as the third most mentioned public figure on X post the 2025 Met Gala, with over 3.5 million mentions.
Here are a few fan reactions over BLACKPINK Jennie's recent popularity on X for her 2025 Met Gala look:
"MAIN EVENT"
"Queen for the reason" said a fan on X
"we love to see it!!" added another fan
"damn right she did that" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens praised the idol for the impact and influence she made online with her 2025 Met Gala outfit.
"i know thats right, all fashion powerhouses" stated a fan
"She defines what it means to be the It Girl of this generation." added an X user
"Jen nie will always be the main event" said a netizen
"first coachella now the met gala, yeah Jen nie is the greatest kpop idol to ever exist. respect her name." commented another X user
All you need to know about BLACKPINK Jennie's recent solo activities
BLACKPINK's Jennie is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. She serves as the group's rapper and has also established a solo career alongside group activities.
In 2018, she released her first single, SOLO. However, in December 2023, all the BLACKPINK members departed YG Entertainment following their contract expiration.
Despite this, BLACKPINK as a group remains under YG Entertainment. Therefore, the members either started their own labels or joined new agencies for solo promotions.
Before the official announcement of their departure, in November 2023, Jennie announced her own label, Odd Atelier. Following this, the idol rolled out her solo songs independently. Around October 2024, she released a single, MANTRA.
She later announced the release of her first full-length album, RUBY. Around January and February 2025, she dropped two pre-release singles, Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike and ExtraL feat. Doechii. In March 2025, she released her full album, RUBY, featuring the lead single, Like Jennie.
Most recently, the idol performed at the 2025 Coachella, which was held around the end of April. She showcased some of her notable solo tracks such as MANTRA, Like Jennie, Damn Right, and more.