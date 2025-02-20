"It feels like a setup"— Fans criticize YG Entertainment over BLACKPINK’s tour announcement, citing lack of promotion and preparation concerns

On February 19, 2025, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour starting on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The tour will continue with stops in major cities across North America and Europe, including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Barcelona, and London, where they will perform at Wembley Stadium.

Additionally, the group will hold a series of shows at Tokyo Dome in January 2026. This marks their first official group tour since the highly successful Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), which grossed over $148.3 million and secured a spot on Billboard’s Top Tours list.

While the announcement initially excited fans, many quickly expressed concerns over YG Entertainment’s management of the tour. Some highlighted the limited number of tour dates, particularly the absence of stops in countries that typically host BLACKPINK concerts, such as Thailand and other Asian nations.

Others criticized the agency for announcing the tour before providing any details about a new album, raising speculation about whether the group would perform the same setlist as in previous tours. The short time between the opening of ticket sales and the concert dates also sparked concerns about rushed preparations. An X user, @bponrepeat_1, wrote,

"All these stadiums for Blackpink. Idk but it feels like a setup. Yg isn’t promoting them at all and how are they expecting blackpink to sellout these crazy stadiums?"

In addition to concerns about scheduling, fans questioned how the members—Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé—could find time to prepare while actively pursuing solo careers. Social media platforms quickly became a hub for discussion, with some fans accusing YG Entertainment of rushing and poor planning.

"Am I the only one who thinks that it’s too early for a world tour? Like they could’ve waited till next year it feels so rushed," a fan commented.

"YG is on their last legs and desperately needs a BP comeback even without the proper rehearsal Y'all are really sick if you think it's normal to announce a tour without an album These women deserve better than half a*s work cause y'all broke Acting like a jealous ex," another user added.

"This sounds like it’s going to be a rushed mess. They’re only going to have like a week to promote their new album before being thrown into touring," an X user wrote.

"announcing tour dates instead of new music is crazy tf are you doing @ygent_official," a netizen added.

Many questioned whether the members of BLACKPINK were aware of the announcement since none of them had shared or reposted the tour details. Others expressed frustration at the lack of new material ahead of the tour.

"Announcing tour dates before the album is crazy btw," an X user wrote.

"Songs are not even recorded Members are not even the same country No teaser No mv Yet they announced the world tour," a fan remarked.

"what i’m not understanding is how sudden this all is AND no comeback before announcing??! like idk are they just gonna perform the same setlist again or are we getting a comeback? AND DO THE PINKS KNOW ABOUT THIS NO ONE IS REPOSTING HELP," a person mentioned.

All we know about BLACKPINK’s tour, solo activities & more

Each member of BLACKPINK is currently involved in individual music projects, with Lisa set to release Alter Ego on February 28, followed by Jennie’s Ruby on March 7. Jisoo recently dropped AMORTAGE, and Rosé’s solo album rosie, featuring the hit song APT., was released in December 2024.

With such demanding solo commitments, some fans speculated that the group might not have enough time to rehearse before embarking on a large-scale world tour. Despite the backlash, the tour marks a significant milestone, as BLACKPINK will become the first female K-pop group to perform at Wembley Stadium and Goyang Stadium.

Ticket sales for the 2025 world tour will begin on February 27 via Live Nation, with specific on-sale times varying by market.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members continue their solo activities under different labels. Lisa launched her label, LLOUD, and signed with RCA Records; Jennie partnered with Columbia Records and launched her independent agency, ODDATELIER. Jisoo also created her own label, Blissoo, and joined Warner Records. Meanwhile, Rosé signed with Atlantic Records and THEBLACKLABEL.

While some fans remain hopeful for additional tour dates and new music announcements, others continue to express skepticism about the rushed execution. With only a few months left until the first concert, all eyes are on YG Entertainment to see if they will address concerns and meet the expected level of preparation for BLACKPINK.

