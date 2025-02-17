"Unbeatable Queens"— Fans proud as BLACKPINK's 'Square One' hits one billion streams on Spotify

On February 16, 2025, BLACKPINK's track Square One surpassed one billion streams on the audio listening platform, Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. It has been named the fifth project of the band to achieve the milestone.

Ad

Square One was the debut single album of the female group released through YG Entertainment. It featured two tracks— Boombayah and Whistle. The record was penned by B.I., Teddy, and Bekuh Boom.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral on the internet. The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating the features.

"Unbeatable Queens!! 2 billions soon," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom flaunted that BLACKPINK was able to achieve the milestone with only two songs. They stated the band would reach the 2 billion mark in no time.

"Omg! Congratulations Queens! More power to you. We know you are going to cross 2Billion mark on Spotify in no time soon.... Can't wait for your comeback," a fan reacted.

Ad

"With 2 songs queens," a fan commented.

Internet users continued to praise the female group's status in the K-pop industry.

"Square two coming soon," a user reacted.

"square two 1B next," a user shared.

"Once again BLACKPINK proves themselves as the biggest gg in kpop," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK member's solo activities

In December 2023, BLACKPINK members decided not to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. Subsequently, they decided to part ways with the agency regarding the solo activities.

Ad

The three members— Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo— established their agency namely, ODD ATELIER, Lloud, and BLISSOO, respectively.

Ad

Jennie released her digital singles Mantra and Love Hangover on October 11, 2024, and January 31, 2024, respectively. The songs are part of the female artist's upcoming debut solo studio album, titled Ruby. It is slated for release on March 7, 2025, through Columbia Records and OD ATELIER.

Rosé released her solo full-length album Rosie on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and The Atlantic Records. It featured 13 tracks.

Meanwhile, Jisoo dropped her much-anticipated mini-album Amortage on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. The record featured four tracks— Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses.

Ad

Lisa is slated to release her much-anticipated album Alter Ego on February 28, 2024, through Lloud and RCA Records. Confirmed tracks include Rockstar, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), Moonlit Floor, and Born Again (feat. Doja Cat and Raye).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback