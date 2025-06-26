"She deserves better than this" — Fans slam YG as Lisa gets barely 3 seconds of low-quality screen time in BLACKPINK’s world tour trailer 

On June 26, 2025, BLACKPINK gave fans an initial look at their forthcoming global tour, DEADLINE, through their official YouTube channel. The trailer opens on a barren, dusty landscape where Rosé enters a phone booth and makes a call. A cowboy-themed melody plays while the scene shifts between each group member. Then, the quartet climbs into a purple convertible and heads down the highway.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, numerous viewers noted that Lisa showed up for a shorter duration compared to the other members in the teaser. Fans took to online platforms like X to point out the lopsided screen presence, with several users stating that Lisa didn’t receive an equal portion in the final cut.

"Hahaha. Just the trailer is already this biased. We only saw Lisa’s face twice, no full body shots, no standing or walking. This is a group of 4 members, right? That’s why Lisa is the most loved one. She deserves better than this!" an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many also feel it's a repeat of BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment’s past promotional tactics that seem to sideline the girl group's maknae (the youngest member).

"Well yg never changed . The blatant covering her screen time so less is so evident. Lisa fr the love of god get out of that curse after this tour babe. U deserve so much better," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Giving Lisa the shortest part cause they know she makes the Koreans look bad lmao," one X user mentioned.

"Lisa having less screentime yg doing anything to show his hatred to Lisa fvck you," another fan added.

Despite some noting she’s only visible for a couple of seconds, fans agree that Lisa still "served."

"Lot time has passed bt yg tactics towards lisa still the same. Same low level mediaplay still the same. Dropping this on the same day when her solo gig dropped, less screen time in initial clip, bt guess what she still outshining the rest," a netizen said.

Ad

"Oh god we are back to lisa having 0.5 seconds of appearance we’re truly in the trenches but she served anyway so whatever," one viewer noted.

"Lisa looking very gorgeous in that new blackpink clip outshining everyone even though she gets like 2 second screen time. This will be what tour is like. Less songs but is still the superstar," a fan added.

Ad

BLACKPINK to launch new song during DEADLINE tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for a massive globe-spanning tour, titled DEADLINE. The group has lined up 31 stage shows in 16 major spots worldwide, hitting key cities like Los Angeles, Paris, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

All concerts are booked in huge venues, including both open-air spaces and domes. The tour kicks off in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5, where the group will also drop a brand-new track live for the first time.

The upcoming single marks BLACKPINK's first collective drop in nearly three years. Their previous group release, the Born Pink album, dropped in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More