“We deserve better”- Internet alleges Lisa of 'damage control' following backlash over YG’s update on BLACKPINK’s comeback release

Fans of BLACKPINK are claiming that member Lisa is attempting "damage control" following disappointing news from the group and their agency, YG Entertainment. With their new tour kicking off on July 5, 2025, fans were at least expecting multiple new singles or an album. However, just a few days ago, it was announced that BLACKPINK will only debut one new single and that too on the first day of the tour.

This news left fans extremely disappointed, especially since fans had waited three years for BLACKPINK to return to live performances. Many expected a fresh musical comeback, and the idea of performing mostly old songs throughout the tour has enraged several fans. In response, criticism began to spread online, particularly directed at YG Entertainment, and in some cases, the group itself.

As part of the backlash, several fans even started reselling their tickets, expressing disinterest in attending the concert. This wave of criticism quickly went viral across the internet.

Trending

This prompted fans to urge for better treatment as fans.

"We deserve better," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

However, on June 24, 2025, member Lisa interacted with fans on the platform Bubble. One fan commented that they were eagerly looking forward to the concert.

“Me too… We are practising hard!!!” Lisa responded.

“I can’t wait to see BLINKs!! There’s not much time left. My heart is pounding hehe!!” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Since these messages came right after the backlash started gaining momentum, many fans viewed Lisa’s replies as an attempt at damage control. They felt she was trying to soften the negative sentiment and give fans something to feel good about.

However, some fans defended her and BLACKPINK, appreciating her efforts to connect with fans and express excitement for the upcoming tour.

"I started to lose my passion for them, where is the album, I do not want a tour of old songs that I saw on a previous tour," a fan expressed.

"Girl you and your members have been performing the same set of songs for 2-3 years," a fan pointed out.

"I love you girl. But performing the same damn songs for the 1000 time. We've been waiting for a decade for another album, What's so hard about it?" a fan questioned.

"Practicing the same 32 songs you’ve been performing for years ok lol. Which member is next to do damage control?" another fan asked.

Other fans made shorter comments and stated some facts.

"No more sugar coating," a fan said.

"They got to know blinks are reselling tickets," a fan remarked.

"Lisa mentioning the group without being asked about it… yeah they’re aware of the situation," a fan noticed.

BLACKPINK's upcoming world tour “Deadline”: Dates and venues

BLACKPINK is set to embark on their fourth overall concert tour titled Deadline, marking their official group comeback after a two-year hiatus. The tour will kick off at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea and span across North America, Europe, and Asia through early 2026.

Expand Tweet

Other tour dates can be given as follows:

July 12-13 – Los Angeles, USA

– Los Angeles, USA July 18 – Chicago, USA

– Chicago, USA July 22-23 – Toronto, Canada

– Toronto, Canada July 26-27 – New York, USA

– New York, USA August 2-3 – Paris, France

– Paris, France August 6 – Milan, Italy

– Milan, Italy August 9 – Barcelona, Spain

– Barcelona, Spain August 15-16 – London, UK

– London, UK August 18-19 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

– Kaohsiung, Taiwan October 24-26 – Bangkok, Thailand

– Bangkok, Thailand November 1-2 – Jakarta, Indonesia

– Jakarta, Indonesia November 22-23 – Bulacan, Philippines

– Bulacan, Philippines November 29-30 – Singapore

– Singapore January 16-18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan

– Tokyo, Japan January 24-25, 2026 – Hong Kong

BLACKPINK’s last tour, Born Pink World Tour, concluded on September 17, 2023, and was the group’s most successful tour to date. Since then, the members have taken a break, focusing on their solo careers and individual projects.

Deadline marks the group’s long-anticipated return as a full unit, making it their first official group activity in two years. Naturally, this has sparked excitement among BLINKs across the globe. However, despite the buzz, some fans have expressed disappointment over the limited new music being introduced during the tour.

With a global schedule and fan anticipation, it remains to be seen how this comeback tour will ultimately be received once it kicks off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More