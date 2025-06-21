Cha Eunwoo recreates his iconic childhood photo ahead of farewell fan-meet before military enlistment

Cha Eunwoo has recreated his iconic and beloved childhood photo to commemorate his upcoming fan meeting. This special gesture has garnered attention across several media outlets, including a report by Herald POP via Naver.
On June 20, Fantagio Entertainment's official social media channels unveiled the poster for the event, which shows Eunwoo dressed exactly as he was in his well-known childhood photo. Behind him, a mirror reflects the original picture from his youth, adding a nostalgic and emotional touch.
The fan meeting is titled “THE ROYAL,” a name that fans found both fitting and clever, as the childhood photo features him dressed in a royal-style outfit. The visual symbolism of the poster ties in with the fan meeting’s theme.
THE ROYAL is scheduled to take place at 5 pm KST on July 12 at Kyung Hee University’s Peace Hall.
Describing the concept behind the fan meeting, Fantagio Entertainment wrote:
“A reflection of childhood in the mirror, soft light glistening over a familiar smile. Even in the sweltering heat of July, CHA EUNWOO warmly embraces fans, crafting special moments together. The once quiet time, after a long wait, now ripples with vivid emotions—stirring both excitement and bittersweet longing.”*
Cha Eunwoo to enlist in military on July 28
Titled “THE ROYAL,” the fan meeting will serve as Cha Eunwoo’s final event before his military enlistment, which has been officially confirmed for July 28. He will be enlisting in the South Korean army's musical unit named ROKA (Republic of Korea Army Band). It has been reported that his enlistment in this unit confirms that he has passed all required evaluation tests to be selected here.
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Eunwoo himself expressed:
"Since this will be my last stage before enlisting, I want to connect with my fans more deeply than ever, promising a heartfelt and sincere performance."
This fan meeting follows a notably active year for Cha Eunwoo across multiple fields. Earlier this month, he reunited with his group ASTRO for their first domestic concert in 3 years, “The 4th ASTROAD [Stargraphy].” The concert is set to continue the tour in Japan at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome on June 28 and 29.
As an actor, Eunwoo is awaiting the release of his upcoming projects: the Netflix series The Wonder Fools and the film First Ride. He is also reaching global audiences through the ongoing “Cha Eun Woo VR Concert: Memories,” which is currently screening in several locations worldwide.
Though fans are understandably emotional about his temporary departure, they continue to show support, wishing him success in the next chapter of his journey.