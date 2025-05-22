  • home icon
  Cha Eun-woo announces first VR concert 'Memories': All you need to know

Cha Eun-woo announces first VR concert ‘Memories’: All you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified May 22, 2025 09:43 GMT
Cha Eun-woo (Image via X/@CHAEUNWOO_offcl, YouTube/CHAEUNWOO)
Cha Eun-woo (Image via X/@CHAEUNWOO_offcl, YouTube/CHAEUNWOO)

On May 21, 2025, South Korean artist Cha Eun-woo's X account, @CHAEUNWOO_offcl, posted that the actor and singer is set to introduce his debut virtual reality showcase, Cha Eun Woo VR Concert: Memories, on June 18.

The immersive screening will open at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall and CGV Yeonnam theaters in Seoul. It will be followed by a wider international launch across different regions from June to September, including in the U.S., Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and others. The 21 cities mentioned on the poster include:

  • Seoul
  • Tokyo
  • Osaka
  • Nagoya
  • Fukuoka
  • Hiroshima
  • Sapporo
  • Taipei
  • Taichung
  • Ho Chi Minh
  • Los Angeles
  • Mexico City
  • Monterrey
  • Beijing
  • Shenzhen
  • Chengdu
  • Shanghai
  • Changsha
  • Singapore
  • Hongkong
  • Jakarta

While the official website (Chaeunwoo-vrconcert.com) mentioned that more cities could be potentially added in the future. Cha Eun-woo’s official YouTube page also released a preview for CHA EUN-WOO VR SHOW: MEMORIES. The first round of ticket sales will open on May 30 in South Korea.

The production was created in collaboration with VR entertainment company AMAZE VR. The experience features an interactive setup where viewers can steer the narrative through choices made during the concert.

Built around a "romance fantasy" theme, the project presents different story outcomes. As a result, individuals watching in the same theatre may encounter separate versions of the K-pop idol's performance depending on their decisions.

Blending virtual performance elements with branching storytelling, the concert is designed as a theater-based VR encounter. It will roll out globally through select CGV cinema chains.

Cha Eun-woo remains reserved with projects ahead of reported military enlistment

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has applied to join the South Korean Army’s military band unit. His management, Fantagio, stated on May 9, 2025, that he completed the required interview stage.

The outcome is expected to be revealed on May 29. The military recruitment window for the band unit ran from the last week of March into early April, as listed by the Military Manpower Administration.

Interviews were carried out at the Defense Ministry's official band headquarters inside the Seoul National Cemetery. If he passes, the K-pop idol would likely begin his mandatory service in July. Meanwhile, he remains engaged in multiple ongoing entertainment roles. He is set to star in a guest role in IU’s upcoming music video.

Cha Eun-woo has also landed the lead role in an upcoming film titled First Ride (working name) alongside Kang Ha-neul. The movie tracks four close friends who, after turning 30, set off on their first trip abroad. It triggers a series of personal and shared moments.

Meanwhile, the Korean entertainer is shooting a fresh Netflix production called The WONDERfools. Placed in the late ’90s, the story follows a group of people who suddenly receive supernatural powers and face a local crisis.

Cha Eun-woo ascended to stardom as part of the idol band ASTRO. The artist eventually gained recognition with dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, among others.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
