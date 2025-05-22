Cha Eun-woo announces first VR concert ‘Memories’: All you need to know

On May 21, 2025, South Korean artist Cha Eun-woo's X account, @CHAEUNWOO_offcl, posted that the actor and singer is set to introduce his debut virtual reality showcase, Cha Eun Woo VR Concert: Memories, on June 18.

The immersive screening will open at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall and CGV Yeonnam theaters in Seoul. It will be followed by a wider international launch across different regions from June to September, including in the U.S., Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and others. The 21 cities mentioned on the poster include:

Seoul

Tokyo

Osaka

Nagoya

Fukuoka

Hiroshima

Sapporo

Taipei

Taichung

Ho Chi Minh

Los Angeles

Mexico City

Monterrey

Beijing

Shenzhen

Chengdu

Shanghai

Changsha

Singapore

Hongkong

Jakarta

While the official website (Chaeunwoo-vrconcert.com) mentioned that more cities could be potentially added in the future. Cha Eun-woo’s official YouTube page also released a preview for CHA EUN-WOO VR SHOW: MEMORIES. The first round of ticket sales will open on May 30 in South Korea.

The production was created in collaboration with VR entertainment company AMAZE VR. The experience features an interactive setup where viewers can steer the narrative through choices made during the concert.

Built around a "romance fantasy" theme, the project presents different story outcomes. As a result, individuals watching in the same theatre may encounter separate versions of the K-pop idol's performance depending on their decisions.

Blending virtual performance elements with branching storytelling, the concert is designed as a theater-based VR encounter. It will roll out globally through select CGV cinema chains.

Cha Eun-woo remains reserved with projects ahead of reported military enlistment

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has applied to join the South Korean Army’s military band unit. His management, Fantagio, stated on May 9, 2025, that he completed the required interview stage.

The outcome is expected to be revealed on May 29. The military recruitment window for the band unit ran from the last week of March into early April, as listed by the Military Manpower Administration.

Interviews were carried out at the Defense Ministry's official band headquarters inside the Seoul National Cemetery. If he passes, the K-pop idol would likely begin his mandatory service in July. Meanwhile, he remains engaged in multiple ongoing entertainment roles. He is set to star in a guest role in IU’s upcoming music video.

Cha Eun-woo has also landed the lead role in an upcoming film titled First Ride (working name) alongside Kang Ha-neul. The movie tracks four close friends who, after turning 30, set off on their first trip abroad. It triggers a series of personal and shared moments.

Meanwhile, the Korean entertainer is shooting a fresh Netflix production called The WONDERfools. Placed in the late ’90s, the story follows a group of people who suddenly receive supernatural powers and face a local crisis.

Cha Eun-woo ascended to stardom as part of the idol band ASTRO. The artist eventually gained recognition with dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, among others.

