Actor and K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo dazzled fans with his barefaced visuals after running a marathon. On May 18, 2025, outdoor brand The North Face hosted a marathon event titled “2025 TNF 100” at Gyeongpo Lake Square in Chodang-dong, Gangneung, Gangwon.

As per OSEN News via Naver, Cha Eun-woo completed an 11km run in just 59 minutes and 45 seconds, with an average speed of 10.56 km/h. He also ranked among the first 100 male runners out of over 1,000 participants.

Fans gush over Eunwoo's visuals (Image via Twitter/cotene29324)

He wore an athletic outfit, a fluorescent green windbreaker jacket, and black shorts, He accessorized his look with sunglasses and a backward cap. Despite running 11 kilometers, he appeared fresh and glowing, leaving fans in awe of his natural looks.

Fans highlighted his well-defined physique and his performance at the event. He garnered significant attention across the Korean news outlets for his participation.

"Imagine running an 11km marathon, winning it and still looking this DAMN FINE," a fan said.

"Only Cha Eunwoo is still so handsome after running a marathon sweating with a red tomato face," a fan commented.

"Bringing both athletic energy and undeniable charm," a fan remarked.

Fans also praised his hard work and dedication, noting his ability to maintain a rigorous training routine despite a busy schedule.

"Hot day in Gangwon! 11km of sweat, pain, hard work! But you did it brilliantly! Congratulations Eunwooyah! | am so proud of you! You did so well!," a fan expressed.

"Cha Eunwoo is the most amazing and hardworking person ever! I mean, how can a normal person finish an 11k marathon on top of his schedule, shooting drama, MV, movie, and preparing for a concert?! I love him so much. Sigh~," a fan exclaimed.

"Cha Eun-Woo finished his 11km run in 59:45, 115th out of 1,300 runners. That’s a 5'25"/km pace, well above the average 6–7 mins. He barely had time to train, but still showed up, stayed focused, and finished strong. Quiet grit, solid mindset, a fan noted.

More about Cha Eun-woo's TNF Marathon

Cha Eun-woo was officially announced as a brand ambassador for The North Face Korea in August 2023. His most recent appearance in this role was at the TNF100 marathon event. At the event, he delivered opening remarks to cheer on the participants and went on to complete the race himself.

His security personnel reportedly ran alongside him. While they started together, the singer-actor was later seen running alone toward the finishing line, highlighting his physical endurance.

He later shared 13 photos from the marathon on Instagram, captioned:

“11 KM done and dusted.”

Among them were selfies with his medal and a video of him sprinting toward the finish line. His performance at the event also signaled his preparation for military enlistment. According to the Korea Times report, published on May 12, 2025, Cha Eun-woo is expected to enlist by July this year.

In other news, Eunwoo is set to appear in one of singer IU’s upcoming music videos, as she gears up for her comeback. His fans are eagerly anticipating the projects before he begins his military service.

