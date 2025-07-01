Doja Cat says romance in music nowadays means songs about breakups and how women are sick of men

V Magazine had chosen Doja Cat for the new cover star of its Fall Preview issue, "Fellini Underground." This conversation surfaced on July 1, 2025, shortly before the release of Cat's much-anticipated album, Vie. During the conversation, Cat touched on several aspects surrounding Vie. One that particularly stood out was her take on romance in modern music.

According to the singer, romance in music these days has become mostly about breakups and how women are "sick" of men. She said:

"I think right now, you hear a lot of songs about breakups, and a lot of songs about how we're just kind of sick of men. I have a song like that on this album. But the thing is, there are so many ways to talk about that feeling—like, ugh men."

According to Doja Cat, the upcoming album has a "retro aesthetic" and themes like love, romance, and s*x. She continued that the relationships that she referred to were not just romantic ones with another individual, but also the ones that an individual shared with themselves.

The 29-year-old artist suggested that the album Vie was more about the hopeful version of love. She further claimed that, according to her, the concept of love had become a lot less real than it used to be in the past.

"I remember there was a time when people were talking about wanting to be with each other, and it seems to have gotten a bit more vapid and just sort of like, not real… not loving, not romantic," said Doja Cat.

At some point in the interview, Cat told V Magazine that she had been experimenting with her voice lately. The artist additionally stated that she had learned to use her voice as an instrument at this point in time.

"They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays" — said Doja Cat about pop genre

In the interview with V Magazine, Doja Cat revealed that her upcoming album was a "pop-driven project. This piece of information surfaced after the artist had shared her take on doing pop music through social media. According to V Magazine, she had previously been quite vocal on X, claiming that pop was not exciting to her anymore.

Doja Cat stated that she felt many people enjoyed this genre of music, but did not actually have any respect for it. She said:

"It starts to become a bit of a thing that's viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don't respect it or what it is, which is just music."

The singer then continued by stating:

"There are some people who don't see it as music. They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays."

Doja Cat went on to explain what she was expecting from the studio album. According to her, while she would want the album to be popular, the singer did not want to chase popularity and success only. She added that she was more focused on making good quality music and taking care of aspects like the usage of proper instruments and sounds. Diving further into the topic, Doja said:

"If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don't want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that."

She emphasized that she was more into ensuring that the music in the album was authentic than worrying about external opinions from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Doja Cat has recently featured on Lizzo's new rap mixtape

While the Paint The Town Red singer seemed busy with her upcoming project, she was recently seen on Lizzo's surprise mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling. The song from the mixtape, which featured her, is titled Still Cant Fuh. Apart from Doja, the mixtape also included a feature from SZA on the track IRL.

The 13-track mixtape was reportedly released on Friday, June 27, 2025. According to Rap Up, while Lizzo had previously collaborated with SZA, this marked her very first time collaborating with Doja Cat. As of now, the track featuring Doja has gained more than 100K views on YouTube and over 7.5K likes.

As for Doja Cat's upcoming album Vie, no additional information has been made available yet. The artist has not dropped any album covers or trailers as well.

This will be her first album since Scarlet was dropped in 2023. Scarlet became quite popular and made its place in the top ten of the US Billboard 200.

