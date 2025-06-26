"You’re making me nervous" - Travis Kelce names his favorite Taylor Swift song

NFL star Travis Kelce, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift, has named his favorite song by his girlfriend. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed his favorite Swift song during a candid Q&A session during the opening of Tight End University in Nashville.

During the interview, NFL linebacker Will Compton asked Travis Kelce to name his favorite song by Taylor Swift. Kelce replied,

"I guess So High School… I’m nervous. You’re making me nervous."

So High School is one of the popular tracks from Swift's last studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The singer released the album in two parts in April 2024. Kelce's favorite song was a part of the second lot of songs, which Swift dropped a few hours after releasing the first part.

The track is written and produced by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner with an indie-rock and pop vibe. In the song, Swift describes a high school romance, which many fans speculate to be about her budding romance with Travis Kelce. However, the popstar never confirmed the same.

Swift was seen accompanying her boyfriend at the opening of the Tight End University this week. For those unaware, Tight End University refers to an exclusive three-day training camp event founded in 2021 by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. It is designed for the community of tight ends to get together for mentorship and guidance from various NFL legends.

Taylor Swift performs on stage for the first time since the Eras Tour during Travis Kelce's Tight End University opening

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

On June 24, 2025, Taylor Swift delivered her first public on-stage performance since the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour last December. The popstar took the stage during Travis Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville.

The popstar took the stage to perform one of her most popular tracks, Shake It Off, from her 2014 album, 1989. Swift had won the coveted Album of the Year Grammy Award for this album. She was accompanied by singer and songwriter Kane Brown on stage during the performance, who introduced the songstress as a "really, really, really special guest."

Ahead of taking the stage, Swift addressed the crowd and said,

"Theoretically, how loud can we get? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends."

Swift's comment was a reference to her lyrics from Shake it Off, where she sings,

"'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate/ Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/ I shake it off, I shake it off (whoo-hoo-hoo)."

Travis Kelce was seen grooving during the singer's performance.

Taylor Swift's latest performance also marked the first time she took the stage since regaining ownership of her masters. It all began when producer Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label, Big Machine Records, gaining control over her first six albums. This led to Swift re-recording her first six albums, tagging them as "Taylor's Version" to differentiate them from the original.

However, Taylor Swift officially announced on social media that she's regained ownership of her masters on May 30. In a letter addressed to her fans, popularly known as Swifties, she wrote,

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me. I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening. To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now."

She continued,

"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that's all in the past now."

Following Taylor Swift's official announcement, Travis Kelce publicly supported his girlfriend as he celebrated the news on his podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was often spotted during Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour last year.

