“We get to blast it with zero guilt”— Fans react as Taylor Swift sings ‘Getaway Car’ in a new clip following the acquisition of her masters

Taylor Swift has officially regained ownership of the master recordings for her first six studio albums, a major milestone in her long-running battle for control over her music. The announcement arrives after a long period of disagreements since the sale of her masters in 2019.

Showing their appreciation for the moment, Swift's producer, Jack Antonoff, shared a video of the singer playing the song “Getaway Car,” which has delighted her followers. The video rapidly went viral, marking an important achievement for her as an independent artist.

Many fans took to social media right away to celebrate Taylor Swift’s most recent accomplishment. An X user, @HighKeyApe, stated in the comment:

"She owns it, she sings it, and now we get to blast it with zero guilt."

Fans continued to celebrate the singer's recent win on X.

"This song deserves its cruel summer moment," another X user mentioned.

"We love to see Taylor so happy!" a fan commented.

"Getaway Car’ just got a glow-up with Guilt-free listening," another fan added.

Regardless of the reactions, most fans seemed to recognize the problem of artist ownership and encouraged Swift in her attempt to regain ownership over her songs.

"Taking control like that changes the whole game," an individual echoed.

"Getaway Car + masters reclaimed = immaculate vibes," another individual added.

"yeah i know the swifties gonna love this one," a fan stated.

Following the initial sale of her masters without her consent, Taylor decided to re-record her original albums, which she released as "Taylor's Version." By re-recording her songs, she not only reclaimed her work but also prompted discussions about artists’ legal rights across the music industry.

Taylor Swift officially reclaims ownership of her master recordings

After almost six years, Taylor Swift has finally reclaimed her master list of musical compositions. In 2019, music executive Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group for a reported $300 million, which owned the rights to Swift’s first six albums.

Swift publicly stated that she was upset because she had never been given the option to purchase the masters herself. So she started recording replacements of her early albums and gave them the title “Taylor’s Version” to regain her creative control.

Now, on May 29, 2025, Swift announced in a letter posted for her fans that she owned the rights to all her recordings, music videos, album art, and concert films, as well as unreleased songs. With the official acquisition, Swift fully owns both the re-recorded and original versions of her early work. The singer wrote:

“All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy. I will forever be grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me.”

Only a small group of female musicians have achieved Swift’s accomplishment; among them are Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taylor Swift’s purchase of her original masters shows a major change and has become a landmark for artists' rights and ownership in the music industry.

