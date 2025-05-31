"Meredith is alive and well we won": Internet reacts as Jack Antonoff shares Taylor Swift clip following news of her gaining ownership of her masters

Netizens have reacted to Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's celebrations after the Grammy-winning songstress regained ownership of her masters. In a handwritten letter to her fans, Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she had finally regained rights to her masters.

“All of the music I’ve ever made … now belongs… to me,” wrote the Fearless songstress in her lengthy handwritten letter.

Taylor Swift's longstanding battle to regain control of her songs began in 2019, when her former label, Big Machine Records, was acquired by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings. The acquisition included rights to her first six albums - Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. A year later, they were acquired by Shamrock Capital.

On May 30, 2025, Taylor Swift announced that she purchased the rights to her music from Shamrock Capital. As per her handwritten letter to fans, the deal includes all her music videos, concert films, album art, photography, unreleased songs, i.e., her "entire life's work."

Swift's longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, took to X on Friday to share a clip of Taylor Swift and himself dancing to her 2017 hit, Getaway Car. The 14-second clip also includes her Scottish Fold, Meredith.

The clip has already amassed over two million impressions on X, and Swifties (Swift fans) have penned their views in the comment section. Among them, X user @HARRYSHOUSE3 raved about Meredith's appearance, commenting:

"Meredith is alive and well we won."

"Taylor and Jack always serving mood - legendary collab energy," another chimed in.

"How is this cat casually half taylors size?" quipped another user on X.

"Okay good so we're not the only ones drinking on a Friday listening to her music," another user commented.

Many fans congratulated the duo for purchasing back the master recordings and consider it their ultimate win.

"I'm crying im so happy she deserves this happiness i hope she knows we have listened to every album like it was the very first time again today," Another user said.

"What amazing news! Taylor Swift owning her masters is a monumental moment, and "Getaway Car" is such an iconic song to celebrate it with Jack Antonoff! The ultimate win!" another user added.

"She once wrote about the getaway — now she owns the keys, the car, and the entire road she travels. That’s growth," claimed a netizen.

A user noted that other artists might try to replicate the Fearless songstress, and this has left fans to wonder what she might do with the recordings in the future.

"This is wild. You think others are gonna try and pull the same stunt? Industry pandemonium incoming!!"one user said.

"What does this revival signify for artists' rights in the industry?" asked another.

"Don’t get me wrong I’m extremely happy. But I needed to hear reputation with the Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. That’s what I loved about the Taylor’s Version, the Dolby Atmos option," opined a fan.

"What if she re releases og reputation with vault tracks on top of it, and like she said, in the letter, it is a masterpiece in its own right. Why would you change it? If it's already perfect! Releases karma, the lost album, and puts the reputation Vault tracks on that one," noted another.

Taylor Swift opens up about owning her masters in heartfelt letter to fans

Opening Night of The Eras Tour - Source: Getty

In the letter shared on Friday, Taylor Swift spoke about her struggles and how she was always thwarted despite being close to acquiring rights to her masters before the latest acquisition.

"All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangles then yanked away. But that's all in the past now. I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening." she wrote.

She continued:

"All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videsς. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Swift also raved about Shamrock Capital, alleging that the company's cooperation made it easier for her to complete the acquisition.

"I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they have handled every interaction we've had has been honest, fair and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: my memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams."

Taylor ended her appreciation for Shamrock Capital by quipping that her "first tattoo" might be "a huge Shamrock" in the middle of her forehead.

