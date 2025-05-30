Taylor Swift regains full ownership of her music, but holds off on releasing ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift finally owns her full music catalog after years of trying to buy it back. In one of music's most famous disputes, the lengthy battle started when the rights to the pop star's masters were sold to music manager Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2019. Braun has since sold Swift's master recordings to Shamrock Capital.

However, as of Friday, May 30, 2025, Taylor Swift has purchased the rights to her first six albums. She purchased the control of her original music from Shamrock Capital for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition marked a major one-eighty in the nearly six-year saga. However, fans are left with one question: the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Swift has an answer for that in her handwritten message shared on her official website, along with the announcement of her getting her masters back. She said:

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it."

While Reputation (Taylor's Version) isn't done yet, the Grammy winner said that she has completely re-recorded another album, her self-titled debut. As for releasing the remaining Taylor's Version albums, she said:

"Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about."

If the time came for her to release both re-recordings, Taylor Swift said that they "won't be from a place of sadness and longing." Releasing those tho re-recordings would "just be celebration now," she added.

"I almost stopped thinking it could happen": Taylor Swift on owning the masters of her first six albums

Taylor Swift announced the news of getting her masters back on her website and social media accounts. In an image of a lengthy handwritten letter, the TTPD pop star recalled the years-long struggle of trying to buy back her music. She said that she came close to owning them, but things always fell through. She said:

"All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangles then yanked away."

But, according to the Grammy winner, all of that was in the past now.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

Not just the music, either, she added. She now owns all her music videos, concert films, album art and photography, even the unreleased songs, the memories, and the "magic" associated with the songs.

As for the progress of Reputation (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift shared a snippet of it in several projects already via the track Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version). The track was used in the Wilderness teaser in 2023 and Apple TV+'s The Dynasty: New England Patriots. More recently, the track was played on an episode of The Handmaid's Tale.

She also teased the upcoming vault tracks for Reputation (Taylor's Version). She said that they are "fire" during an interview with Time in 2023.

