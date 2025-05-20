“REP TV IS COMING”—Fans excited as Taylor Swift premieres ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in latest episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Taylor Swift’s version of Look What You Made Me Do was recently featured in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9. The track was played in the first few minutes of the latest episode which aired on May 20, 2025, on Hulu.

Ad

The song was originally released on August 24, 2017, and spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It came from her album Reputation, which topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks. Since 2023, Swift has been re-recording her first six albums to seemingly regain ownership of their masters.

The singer's fans expressed excitement after listening to Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in The Handmaid's Tale. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"REP TV IS COMING"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"OMG WE ARE EXCITED FINALLY," another fan wrote.

"In the final season as well iconic," another tweeted.

Many fans anticipated the announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) soon as well.

"it’s literally the way i feel like paul revere messaging my friends “WAKE UP - REPUTATION” LMAOOO," one fan tweeted.

"TIME TO MOVE, WE ARE GETTING A REP ANNOUNCEMENT MONDAY," another wrote.

Ad

"UM HELLO NOT REP TV BEING ANNOUNCED THROUGH HANDMAID’S TALE," one fan wrote.

For the unversed, The Handmaid's Tale is an American dystopian show where fertile women are forced to live as handmaids or even slaves for powerful families in Gilead. They have to follow strict rules and regulations. The show follows these women's journey and desire to be free and reunite with their loved ones.

Ad

Similar to the above Hulu show, Delicate (Taylor's Version) from the singer's album Reputation was played in the sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. The episode was released on August 4, 2023, on Prime Video.

Also Read: Donald Trump aims another dig at Taylor Swift, claiming she's no longer "hot" since the President said he hates her

The Handmaid's Tale star Elizabeth Moss on Taylor Swift's version of Look What You Made Me Do

Ad

Ad

Elizabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne on The Handmaid's Tale, spoke about Taylor Swift's song playing in the show during their opening sequence. During an exclusive interview with Billboard, released on May 20, 2025, Moss said:

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.

Ad

The actress called Taylor Swift an "inpiration" and mentioned how the whole cast of the show felt honored to have this musical contribution from the artist.

"Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

Ad

Also Read: Which Taylor Swift song is in It Ends With Us? Songstress subpoenaed amid Lively–Baldoni drama, her rep claims it is for "creating tabloid clickbait"

In the opening sequence of season 6 episode 9, June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) led an uprising against the Commanders. Look What You Made Do (Taylor's Version) complemented this scene where fans saw explosions and the handmaids walking in a formation.

“I said to my editor, Wendy, ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!,” Moss added.

Ad

Ad

Notably, Moss visited Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto last year with her The Handmaid's Tale co-star Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence).

Also Read: Travis Kelce gets into "bidding war" with a couple over girlfriend Taylor Swift's $15,000 autographed guitar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More