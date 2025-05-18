Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are once again in the news.

At a charity golf event hosted by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, guests bid on special items. One of the big items up for grabs was a guitar signed by Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The guitar - from her newest album "The Tortured Poets Department" - was expected to bring in a big donation.

Kelce joined the bidding and raised the price to $15,000. But then he stepped back and joked:

"I just realized I have that already."

In the end, a happy couple won the guitar. They even got to take a picture with Travis Kelce and later thanked him and Swift on Instagram.

“What a fun event… thanks for the guitar donation! Travis, you’re a true gentleman!” the lady wrote on Instagram.

Travis Kelce gets into "bidding war" with a couple over girlfriend Taylor Swift's $15,000 autographed guitar (Credits: IG/ @m_janian)

All money raised from the night went to Mahomes’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which helps children with health and wellness programs.

Patrick Mahomes held the Vegas Golf Classic at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas from Wednesday to Friday. Many famous athletes, like Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jamaal Charles, Matt Leinart, and Von Miller, joined.

Mahomes started the event with a fun speech, joking that he was sorry in advance for "taking first place."

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, was there too and stood out in a bright, colorful dress at the welcome party.

Travis Kelce furious over Donald Trump's latest remarks about Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce is not very happy about Donald Trump’s recent comment about Taylor Swift. On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump wrote.

As reported by the Daily Mail, people close to Kelce say he is “livid” that Trump is attacking Swift.

Meanwhile, Trump has said nice things about Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, while still making fun of Swift.

"I've watched this great quarterback, who's got a phenomenal wife, she is a Trump fan and a MAGA fan, I happen to love her, she's a great person," Trump remarked.

"I have to go with Kansas City," he added.

The Hunt family - who own the Kansas City Chiefs - usually support conservative politics. In the last ten years, they have given almost $900,000 to political groups, mostly to Republicans.

Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ CEO, and his mother, Norma Hunt, have given a lot of money. Norma has given nearly $500,000 since 2016, and Clark has over $200,000.

