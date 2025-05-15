Patrick Mahomes shares his first look with wife Brittany from star-studded Vegas Golf Classic

Patrick Mahomes is hosting a big charity golf event called the Vegas Golf Classic, organized by his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The event is happening at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas from May 14 to 16, 2025.

Patrick shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his wife, Brittany, which was first posted by his foundation's official Instagram page. In the photo, Patrick wears a beige jacket and matching pants, with a black T-shirt and black sneakers.

Brittany is wearing a colorful sleeveless dress with bright shades of orange, blue, and red. Her dress has a high slit on one side. She finished her look with red heels and a matching red purse.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @patrickmahomes)

Many famous NFL players and celebrities are at the event, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jamaal Charles, Matt Leinart and Von Miller. The Chiefs QB's brother Jackson, was also present.

Patrick and Brittany were seen by the pool, greeting guests at the tournament’s kickoff party.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @15andmahomies)

This year, the golf event is part of a big sports lineup. Netflix will stream two football games on Christmas Day, and Amazon Prime will show a major matchup right after.

Patrick Mahomes started the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019. The goal is to help children stay healthy, feel good and support communities that need extra help.

The foundation runs programs like Read for 15, which gets kids excited about reading, and Volunteer for 15, which encourages young people to help others in their communities.

It also gives money (called grants) to groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation.

Court grants Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes II special permission

Despite being on probation for a felony DWI conviction, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was given special permission to travel to Las Vegas for his son’s charity golf event. Due to his legal restrictions, Mahomes Sr. must ask for approval before leaving Texas. He submitted his request earlier this month, and it was approved on May 7.

When he gets back to Texas, he must take a drug test as part of his probation.

This isn’t the first time he has been allowed to travel. In March 2025, he got permission to go to Minnesota for an autograph signing event.

