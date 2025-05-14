Patrick Mahomes' father bound by DWI probation gets rare court pass to support Chiefs QB at special event

Patrick Mahomes's father - Patrick Mahomes Sr. - has been granted rare permission by a Texas court to leave the state. He will be heading to Las Vegas to support his son at a major charity golf event.
Because Mahomes Sr. is on probation for a DWI (driving while intoxicated) case from 2024, he usually must ask for approval anytime he wants to travel. Per court records, he made the request earlier this month, and the court gave him the green light on May 7.
The 54-year-old - a former professional baseball player - said he plans to stay in Vegas from Wednesday through Sunday. He also promised to take a drug test when he returns to Texas on Monday, as required by his probation.
This isn’t the first time Mahomes Sr. has gone through this travel process in 2025. Back in March, a judge allowed him to visit Minnesota for an autograph signing event
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Coming to the charity event, the three-time Super Bowl champion is hosting the event at Shadow Creek Golf Course to raise money for his foundation - 15 and the Mahomies - which helps kids and families in need from Wednesday to Friday.
Patrick Mahomes' father was convicted in 2024
Patrick Mahomes's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was arrested in February 2024 for felony DWI, marking his third offense. He pleaded guilty in August 2024 and was sentenced to five years of probation, with intense supervision in the first year.
The Chiefs QB's father was also required to serve 10 days in jail and complete 160 hours of community service. Moreover, his license was suspended for one year, and a breathalyzer ignition device was installed in his vehicle.
Pat Mahomes Sr. played for 11 seasons in MLB. He made his debut in 1992 with the Minnesota Twins. The teams he played for were the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Off-field, Pat Mahomes Sr. was previously married to Randi Mahomes, but they divorced in 2006. They share two children. Patrick Mahomes II and Jackson Mahomes. Additionally, Mahomes Sr. has other children from different relationships: daughter Zoe Mahomes and son Graham Walker.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.