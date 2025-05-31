"What up Scooter Braun"- Lana Del Ray backs Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift reclaiming master recordings of her albums

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey reacted to Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, buying back the master recordings of her music albums. The pop star shared a post on her Instagram account on Friday, May 30, by sharing a few of her albums.

She posed in the pictures wearing a light blue T-shirt and matching jeans with the album catalog around her.

"You belong with me. 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)"

Lana Del Rey supported Swift and reacted to her post by resharing it on her Instagram story. A fan page shared Lana Del Rey’s story on X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption that reads:

"Lana Del Rey shows support for Taylor Swift after she purchased all her masters back. “Scooter Braun, what up?”

Swift has bought the masters of six of her albums, which include Fearless, Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989, Reputation and Red. She also released a digital handwritten note on her official website about buying the masters of her album.

"All my music videos," she said (via E! News): "And all the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work."

This offseason, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending good time with each other. They headed for a vacation in Europe after the 2025 Super Bowl Championship, and earlier this month, the couple was spotted together celebrating Mother’s Day with their family members.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift buying masters of her album

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also showed support for his fellow teammate's Travis Kelce's girlfriend, buying master copies of her albums.

He reshared a post of Pop Base about the big news on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is a close friend of Taylor Swift. They are often seen together while cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs during the games.

She also reshared Taylor Swift’s post with a three-word caption:

"Just so amazing"

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for a while now. Their love story began after the Chiefs TE attended one of the concerts of the pop singer on her Eras Tour in 2023 and later admitted that he tried to meet the singer after the show.

In September 2023, Swift attended one of the Chiefs' games, and they have been together since then.

