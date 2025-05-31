"Never seen Taylor show support for Selena"—Internet reacts as Selena Gomez congratulates Taylor Swift following news of her buying back her masters

Netizens have reacted to Selena Gomez congratulating Taylor Swift after the latter announced that she has regained ownership of her masters. On Friday, May 30, 2025, Swift wrote a handwritten letter on her website stating that she has bought back master recordings of her first six albums - Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

As reported by The Guardian, the longstanding fiasco started in 2019, when Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired rights to Swift's former label, Big Machine Records. In 2020, they sold it to Shamrock Capital. As of May 30, 2025, Swift has acquired the rights to her masters, including the music videos, concert films, album art, unreleased songs, and the like.

The same day, Swift announced the acquisition by posting a photo of her on Instagram, along with the covers of all six albums. She captioned it as:

"You belong with me."

Selena Gomez reshared Swift's post on her Instagram Story and wrote the caption:

"YES YOU DID THAT TAY!!! SO proud."

Fans of both icons took to X and discussed their friendship as well as Taylor Swift's recent acquisition. One netizen claimed that Swift doesn't reciprocate Selena Gomez's support, writing:

"I have never seen Taylor show support for Selena."

"I think Selena is absolutely gorgeous. It's cool that she is friends with Taylor and showing her support. That's what friends are for," claimed another.

"Of course, Selena's supporting her bestie, that's what true friends do! Love to see it!" a user commented on X.

Fans continued to highlight Selena Gomez's support for Swift from the start of her battle to reclaim her masters.

She was with us from the beginning, supporting our Shayla. Taylor, we are proud of you and very happy," a person wrote.

"The REALEST one, one of the few friends or celebs who stood up for her and showed support during the 2019 Scooter drama without worrying about getting blacklisted. Mother fr," raved another.

"People coming for her calling her a ‘fake friend’ should feel stupid. They are besties and always have each others back," another user commented on X.

"Selena’s loyalty never misses - she’s cheering for Taylor’s win like it’s her own. When best friends move mountains, the world takes notes," a fan chimed in.

Others appreciated the duo's bond, calling Gomez a "real friend."

"Awwww, Selena is so supportive of Taylor. I love it," claimed a fan.

"No crying video? I'm disappointed," quipped another.

"She's a real friend I can tell," inferred a user on X.

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship explored

When Selena Gomez raved about the "value" of Taylor Swift's inputs in her new album?

The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 5 - Source: Getty

During a conversation with iHeartRadio on March 27, 2025, Selena Gomez spoke about Taylor Swift's contribution to her latest album, I Said I Love You First. Released on March 21 via SMG Music LLC, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records, it was a collaboration between Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

The album also featured guest performances from the Marias, Gracie Adams, J Balvin, Fineas, Charlie XCX, and Tainy. The album received rave reviews from fans and critics, and charted among the Top 10 in Australia, Belgium, Austria, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Canada, among others.

Speaking about the same in the interview, Gomez opened up about Swift's "super honest" feedback and how it was a crucial part of her songmaking process.

“With Taylor, I value her opinion so much because she’s super honest. So, I always play her—on any of my albums—like the top two. I like to see what she says. And she’s done the same,” she said.

The Good For You songstress continued:

“I would never be like, ‘That’s a terrible song,’ because she’s so freaking good. But she definitely will say, ‘That one’s okay. But I think that one’s good.’"

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 58th Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez also mentioned how Swift and her mother waxed lyrical about her 2019 hit, Lose You To Love Me.

“And then there are knockouts. When I played her ‘Lose You to Love Me’ before it came out, she and her amazing mom started to cry. And then I started to cry. It’s very sweet,” she recounted.

The two singers have been friends for over a decade. In a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez referred to Swift as her "big sister".

"Meredith is alive and well we won": Internet reacts as Jack Antonoff shares Taylor Swift clip following news of her gaining ownership of her masters

