“Dua already did and we’re past that”- Netizens divided as Doja Cat reveals upcoming album ‘Vie’ is a modern take on sounds from the 70s & 80s

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat has disclosed that her forthcoming album, Vie, is inspired by the musical styles of the 1970s and 1980s. Netizens took over X (formerly Twitter) to express their views. While many fans praise the nostalgic direction, others criticize it, claiming that artists like Dua Lipa have already explored similar territory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

An X user @charleslipa stated:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can we let go of the 70s and 80s sound in music already?? Make something new damn", a netizen wrote.

"So she has no new song so she is stealing 70 80s songs", another netizen commented.

"Were tired of the nostalgia thing. can we think of the future instead", an X user suggested.

"MAYHEM Impact. Doja cat be original impossible challenge", an individual commented.

Ad

While criticism surfaced, a significant portion of Doja Cat’s fan base has shown overwhelming support for the direction of Vie. The fans have praised her move in the direction of vintage glamour and musical nostalgia.

"its giving iconic album already", a fan posted.

"My kind of music indeed!! This album is gonna have 0 skips and unlimited replay value, I just know it!!" , another fan added.

Ad

"this sounds like disco, drama, synths, and chaos—aka perfection ohh we’re about to eat", an individual posted.

The '70s and '80s revival has become a prominent motif in modern pop. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa was constructed upon disco and 80s synth-pop. The record got a high global hit status and won a Grammy for the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Ad

In keeping with this, The Weeknd’s After Hours managed to introduce retro synth production to the mainstream with a pop style. Beyoncé's Renaissance brought back house, disco, and ballroom culture to the contemporary audience.

Retro Revival: Doja Cat Previews New Album Vie

The conversation started when Doja Cat premiered new music on Instagram Live, releasing pieces with synthesizer-driven melodies, disco-inspired beats, and glossy productions.

Ad

Ad

In addition to audio previews, on March 27, 2025, Doja Cat uploaded a post on Instagram. Doja displayed the eye-catching visual makeover, with the retro hair, neutral makeup, and a structured black dress with a red flower that added a pop of color.

She uploaded the Instagram post with the French caption:

“tu es ma vie 💋”

Translated as “you are my life,” confirming the name of this album, Vie.

To play with the fans ahead of the release of her 5th studio album, Vie, Doja Cat further revealed snippets of her tracklist on her X account on April 13, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She dropped a sneak peek of 16 new tracks from the upcoming album, featuring names, such as Slide, One More Time, Turn the Lights On, Make It Up, Lipstain, Kink, Jealous Type, I Like You, Happy, Gorgeous, Couples Therapy, Come Back, Cards, Amen, Acts of Service, and All Mine

With the images posted, she signs off with the caption:

“Don’t ask me where crack is rn”.

The forthcoming album Vie represents a deliberate transformation for Doja Cat, adopting the sound of the seventies and the eighties while continuing her trademark of reinvention. While some critics argue the retro theme has already been explored by several other artists, others see this as a fresh interpretation shaped by her creative vision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More