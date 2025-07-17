"Did this man even love his child?": Perez Hilton slams father who allegedly murdered teen girl "for honor" after she refused to delete TikTok

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts on the reports of a father allegedly killing his teenage daughter over TikTok. The killing, as per CBS News, happened in Pakistan in the name of "honour" after the girl reportedly refused to delete the short-form video sharing application, TikTok.

Ad

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the media personality took to the social media platform X and slammed the Pakistani father for his alleged gun violence.

“Did this man even love his child? Pathetic!” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per CBS News, the father tried to escape but was reportedly arrested by the Pakistani police. Investigators confirmed to AFP that the father took the life of his sixteen-year-old daughter on Tuesday, last week, "for honor." As per The Independent, a police spokesperson from Pakistan spoke to AFP and said:

"The girl's father had asked her to delete her TikTok account. On refusal, he killed her.”

Ad

Meanwhile, on his website, Perez Hilton cited Human Rights Watch, writing that "honor" killings take the lives of around one thousand women each year in Pakistan.

Perez Hilton says it's “absolutely deplorable” after a teen girl lost her life over her TikTok account

The 47-year-old media personality shared a furious reaction to an "honor" killing incident in Pakistan. Sharing the news of the teen girl passing away as a result of gun violence from her own father over TikTok, Perez Hilton opined:

Ad

“Absolutely deplorable… Our hearts are broken for this young girl. May she rest in peace.”

As per The Independent, the victim was a student of class nine. She was killed in Rawalpindi, which is near Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. According to police in the city of Rawalpindi, where the alleged attack took place, her family initially tried to "portray the murder as a suicide." However, after her father was detained, the teenager’s family admitted that he had carried out the murder.

Ad

Police alleged that the father took this step because his daughter’s presence on the video-sharing platform TikTok upset him.

Notably, last month, in June 2025, the killing of Pakistani TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf also shocked many. The 17-year-old who had over a million followers across social media platforms was murdered at her home by a man whose advances she had rejected. As per reports, Yousaf used to share videos of her favorite cafes, traditional outfits, and skincare products.

Ad

According to People magazine, recently, another teenage girl lost her life in an alleged “honor killing” incident. Hira Anwar, reportedly around 14-15 years old, was shot and killed by her family in January 2025, allegedly because of her online presence on social media.

Anwar was living in N.Y.C. and posting videos on the video content platform, TikTok. However, when her family, including her, returned to Pakistan, she was reportedly fatally shot by her father, Anwar ul-Haq.

Ad

As per Reuters, police investigator Zohaib Mohsin said:

"Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle, and social gathering... We are probing all aspects, including honour killing."

Meanwhile, as per The Guardian, Anwar ul-Haq initially alleged that an unidentified gunman shot and killed his daughter. However, he later admitted to his crime. Notably, Hira Anwar was reportedly born in the United States and had recently returned to Pakistan with her family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More