5 experts who brutally slammed Pakistan after their thumping loss to India in 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Wasim Akram

Pakistan are all but out of the 2025 Champions Trophy after suffering a defeat against their arch-rivals India on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai. After the game, former cricketers gave their reactions to Pakistan's shattering loss, with each of them questioning the side's roster for the tournament.

The Men in Green won the toss and opted to bat first. Saud Shakeel (62) was the top batter for the side, as they were bundled out for 241. Kuldeep Yadav stole the show for India by picking up three wickets.

In response, Virat Kohli (100*) and Shreyas Iyer (56) played a key role to take India home in less than 43 overs. With two wins in a row, India have entered the semifinals, while the hosts have lost both their games.

On that note, let's take a look at the top experts who slammed Pakistan for their defeat against India in the Champions Trophy.

#1 Ahmad Shahzad

Former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad opted for a no-holds-barred approach to share his frustration with the current leadership group of the national side. As per Shahzad, a group of some players are not allowing the talented youngsters to come into the side, and do not care in which direction Pakistan cricket is going.

Shahzad gave his own example of corruption at the grassroots level of the country's cricketing system, which forced him to leave professional cricket. Notably, the right-hander last played a domestic game in May 2024.

Here's what he said on Geo News:

"They have a grouping of six-eight players. They are hungry to become the captain of the side. They don't allow any youngsters to come into the side. I have been part of the system since the last 20 years, do you think I would tarnish country's image. There was a reason why I left professional cricket at the age of 34. It was because the selections are not based on merit now."

He added:

"If you go into domestic cricket, just see what is happening with poor children. They are so talented but don't have enough contacts to get selected into the sides. Despite their bad performances, we still have supported the team to the hilt. However, the reality is in front of us only after two games."

#2 Wasim Akram

Appearing on the Dressing Room Show on Ten Sports, former pacer Wasim Akram slammed the Pakistan team management for choosing players who have failed to perform for the side in the last few ICC events.

Akram suggested the board to make wholesale changes to the squad, and give them enough time to prove themselves. He said:

"We need drastic steps. Enough is enough! We have been losing with the same players for years now in white-ball cricket. It's time to take a bold step and bring in young players who play fearless cricket. If you want to make big changes, go for it. Give the new players six months, back them, and start preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup. We have had enough. You gave them chances and made them stars."

"Pakistan bowlers took 24 wickets in the last five games but at an average of 60. The shocking statistic is that Pakistan's bowling average is the second worst among 14 teams, which includes Oman and the USA, that played ODI cricket this year. What should we do now? The Chairman should return home, call the captain, coach, and the selection committee, and ask the latter what kind of selection they made," he added.

Further, Wasim Akram wondered whether Pakistan's part-time spinners had enough skills to go past the defense of Virat Kohli. The 58-year-old further blamed captain Mohammad Rizwan for not choosing the right players, as per the nature of the surface.

"Did it look like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha could have dismissed Virat Kohli? We are screaming here, saying the squad is not okay. The Chairman told them to announce the squad with a day left. They had a meeting for an hour and walked out with the same team.

"The captain is also responsible, because he is also the leader of the ship. If he doesn't know the players who can be match-winners in home conditions, it is getting embarrassing now."

#3 Ajay Jadeja

In the aforementioned interaction on Ten Sports, Ajay Jadeja expressed his disappointment of Pakistan not being competitive enough for India. As per him, there was not even a phase in the game where the Men in Green dominated the Indian team.

"Of course, I'm very proud of my team but I'm not a happy man today. You want to see a good game, a competitive game. Yes, we want out own countries to win, our own teams to win. But I'm probably disappointed with the game as a whole. There was no match if I am to be honest."

"Except toss, what did you win? You didn't even win hearts. Yes, you can win and lose games, but even in defeats, there comes a moment where you win hearts, Pakistan couldn't even do that today," he added.

Further, Jadeja feels Pakistan haven't been on the right track in picking their squads. According to the 54-year-old, the focus should be on the merit/skills of a player rather than stats, which don't tell the actual story.

"If you're selecting players on the basis of stats, then you're not selecting, you're rejecting. Because what you're selecting is what stats are showing, but the selectors should rather chose those players, who are more than likely to succeed in the next six months."

#4 Shoaib Akhtar

On PTV Sports, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar blasted the fans comparing Babar Azam with Virat Kohli, and the rest of the players with their Indian counterparts.

“Would you rate Babar to Virat? Would you rate Shreyas Iyer to Khushdil Shah? Would you rate Rohit Sharma to Mohammad Rizwan?"

“For the past ten years I am listenting this is a talented group. Where is the talent? You become star by scoring runs and taking wickets. I can’t see any talent," he added.

Further, Akhtar feels analyzing Pakistan's performances is not worth his time. He also questioned the appointment of Mohammad Rizwan as the team's captain.

"I have been on TV since 2011, trust me, I have said it all. I have been watching cricket for the country since 2001. If you make abnormal people captains and allow strange people to come in, this is what will happen."

#5 Mohammad Hafeez

In the post-match analysis on PTV Sports, former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez stated that the national team should move on from their pace trio, who are not able to prove themselves in the ICC tournaments. He feels other deserving bowlers should also get their chances, given the current players haven't won an ICC event for the side.

“The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf failed to deliver in the 2022 T20 World Cup, 2023 Asia Cup, 50-over World Cup, and now in the Champions Trophy."

“We need to show them the mirror. We need to realise that those who we are banking on are not performing and we should move on from them. Give the opportunity to them who are waiting in the system. Let's go with Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, Mir Hamza," he added.

Hafeez also added that selectors deliberately ignored players like Sufiyan Muqeem, Faisal Akram and Irfan Khan Niazi, who could have been valuable for the side in these conditions.

