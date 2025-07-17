How did Emilie Kiser's baby die? Perez Hilton mourns as dad faces "class 4 felony charge of child abuse" following harrowing incident

Social media influencer Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son, Trigg, died on May 18 after six days of hospitalization due to a drowning incident. Trigg drowned in the backyard pool of Emilie's Arizona home and was hospitalized on May 12. The medical examiner declared him dead on May 18. At the time of the incident, Emilie's son was under the supervision of her husband, Brady.

Ad

Brady told the local authorities that his son had gone out of sight for a few minutes, and he later found him unconscious, floating in the pool.

Now the police have completed the investigation and informed that Emilie Kiser's husband could face child abuse charges.

Ad

Trending

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has now mourned the death of Emilie and Brady's son in a July 17 YouTube video. Hilton also reported on the completed investigation.

"Just this week, the Chandler Police Department in Arizona announced in a press release that they have conducted and finished their investigation and are recommending child abuse charges... Following a thorough review of the evidence, investigators have recommended a class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kaiser," Hilton reported.

Ad

Perez Hilton also reported that when the incident took place, Emilie Kiser was not at home, and Brady went to look at the younger child. Hilton added:

"He told police that their toddler, Trigg, was playing near their pool at their home in Arizona... Though the pool was usually covered, it was not on that tragic day in May. Brady lost sight of Trigg for about 3 to 5 minutes as he cared for their younger son, Theodore. When the dad finally returned, he found Trigg floating in the pool."

Ad

The podcaster also shared his thoughts on the investigators' recommendation of pressing child abuse charges against Brady.

"I don't even know what to think. I think whatever is standard, what happens in situations like this should happen here... But then I also see, you know, losing his son, that's the ultimate punishment," Hilton said.

What did the police say after completing the investigation into Emilie Kiser's son's death?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nearly two months after the death of Emilie Kiser's son, the Chandler Police Department announced the completion of the investigation on July 15. The police shared a post on X and wrote,

"We have completed our investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser. After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions."

Ad

The investigators have recommended class 4 felony charges, and now the attorney's office will decide on the appropriate charges.

Emilie Kiser filed a lawsuit to prevent public disclosure of details of her son’s death

Ad

People reported following Trigg's demise; Emilie Kiser filed a lawsuit on May 27 to prevent the public release of data pertaining to her toddler's death, including incident footage.

Kiser's lawyer said in the filing that her son's death "has become a media frenzy," and Kiser and her family want to "grieve in private."

People reported that a source said this filing did not aim to conceal the core legal issues.

"The core legal issues remain fully transparent through public filings by counsel and the court. Emilie’s sealed declaration does not hinder the public’s understanding of the case or its legal significance," the source told the magazine.

Ad

The social media influencer has a cumulative following of over five million on TikTok and Instagram. Alongside skincare and daily routine vlogs, she frequently shared posts related to motherhood.

Emilie Kiser and her husband, Brady, welcomed their second son, Theodore, in March 2025.

Also read: Author Vicky Ward tells Megyn Kelly that Maddie Mogen was “the target” of Bryan Kohberger’s 2022 Idaho Murders

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More