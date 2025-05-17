Why is Emilie Kiser trending? Concern around son, Trigg explained in wake of drowning incident reports

Content creator Emilie Kiser has recently been trending after speculations about her 3-year-old son Trigg drowning, have surfaced on the internet. While netizens have reportedly come up with these rumors, Kiser's family as well as the authorities are yet to confirm the same. On Monday, a 3-year-old boy was found unconscious at a backyard pool in Chandler.

As per reports by The Express Tribune, the Chandler Fire Department stated:

"Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival."

The child was first taken to the Chandler Regional Hospital, and eventually transferred to the Phoenix Children's Hospital, through airlifting. While no reference of Trigg was made by the authorities, netizens were quick to deduce that it was Emilie Kiser's son who drowned in the backyard pool.

Many took to social media platforms like X and Instagram, expressing wishes to the Kiser family. Others offered prayers to Emilie and her family to get over the "difficult" time. Times Now News had reported that the child was in critical condition. It was further stated that it is unclear if there was a safety fence around the pool.

Exploring more about Emilie Kiser amid rumors about her kid drowning

Emilie Kiser is a popular content creator who uploads her videos on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Born in January 1999, Emilie's content revolves around fashion, lifestyle, and her family. Her debut video on TikTok was in September 2021, where she did an athleticwear fit check.

According to famousbirthdays.com, on TikTok, Emilie has gained about 3.1 million followers and around 40 million likes. Emilie further has more than a million followers on Instagram.

Over time, Emilie Kiser has promoted some well-known brand like Lululemon and Sephora. Apart from being a content creator, Emilie is also the mother of two: her 3-year-old son Trigg and newborn son Teddy. For context, Emilie and her husband Brady welcomed their second child Teddy in late March.

Emilie is quite regular when it comes to uploading videos and photos on her social media feed. She had kept her audience in loop about her pregnancy by posting regular updates on Instagram. On March 29, she uploaded a post with a series of photos with her family. The caption of the post which announced Teddy's birth, read:

"🧸Theodore🧸 We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst. I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite."

The post amassed more than 400K likes and the comment section was flooded with her audience sending her good wishes. Over time, Emilie has given multiple glimpses into her family life and shared the memories with them on the internet.

As of the writing, no further information about the drowning incident has been revealed by either the authorities or Emilie Kiser. Investigation about the incident is, however, ongoing.

