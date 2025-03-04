Who is Darren Wang? Taiwanese actor reportedly under investigation for attempted murder of a cab driver

Darren Wang (real name Wang Ta Lu), a well-known Taiwanese actor who rose to fame with his role in the film Our Times, is under investigation by local police for allegedly treating a cab driver with violence.

On March 4, 2025, Shanghai Daily and ETtoday reported that the incident occurred when Darren Wang returned to Taiwan and arranged for a car to pick him up at the airport. Reportedly upset with the vehicle, he allegedly hired individuals to beat the driver and the one who made the reservation.

Both victims suffered serious injuries, prompting authorities to investigate the case as a serious assault. The prosecution reportedly requested further investigation into Wang's alleged attempted homicide. The victims' injury extent and the role of a third party are being scrutinized.

As of now, no official complaint has been filed against Wang, who has remained tight-lipped throughout.

More about Darren Wang's filmography and other appearances

Born May 29, 1991, in Taipei, Darren Wang, also known as Wang Ta Lu, is a Taiwanese actor. He made his acting debut in the 2008 television series Mysterious Incredible Terminator and rose to fame with his role as Hsu Tai-yu in the 2015 coming-of-age film Our Times.

His initial foray into acting was followed by minor roles in other television series, including Gloomy Salad Days (2010) and Channel-X (2010).

Over the years, he expanded his résumé, acting in several films and TV dramas. In 2019, he took the male lead in Fall in Love at First Kiss, a remake of the popular Taiwanese series. He has received several Entertainment Industry awards, such as GQ's Man of the Year.

The list of films between 2010 and 2023:

In Case of Love

Love's Two Faces

A Choo

7 Love Design

Our Times

Suddenly Seventeen

Railroad Tigers

Yo-Kai Watch Movie: It's the Secret of Birth, Meow!

10,000 Miles

Legend of the Naga Pearls

A Better Tomorrow

Fall in Love at First Kiss

The Rookies

The Last Wish

Super Me

No More Bets

List of television series Darren Wang worked in:

Gloomy Salad Days

Channel-X

Candle in the Tomb: Mu Ye Gui Shi

The Wolf

Quiet Among Disquiet

Additionally, Wang has showcased his personality and versatility through appearances in variety and reality shows:

Give Me Five (2017)

Produce Camp 2020 (2020)

Call Me by Fire Season 2 (2022)

Ai's Kitchen (2024)

If the investigation leads to formal charges and a subsequent conviction, Wang could face severe legal consequences, including imprisonment and substantial fines. Additionally, a criminal record could hinder his ability to work internationally, limiting opportunities in other markets.

