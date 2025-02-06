On February 6, 2025, KBIzoom News reported that Chinese actor, Liang Youcheng, passed away due to complications from influenza. The actor, 27, died on January 30, 2025, just a few days after actrsss Barbie Hsu's death from a similar cause.

Liang Youcheng, known for his roles in Chinese dramas such as Echo of Her Voice (2024), initially believed he had contracted a common cold around mid-January 2025. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to a severe infection of the central nervous system.

Despite emergency medical intervention, Liang succumbed to the illness on January 30, the second day of the Chinese New Year. Tragically, no family members were present at the time of his passing.

Mothership News reported that while some sources speculated that Liang's death may have been linked to complications from influenza A, there was no official confirmation regarding the exact cause.

This tragedy follows closely on the heels of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's death from influenza-induced pneumonia.

For the unversed, influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are around one billion cases of seasonal influenza each year.

The virus spreads easily, particularly in crowded areas, through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. However, in some cases, the flu can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia or infections of the central nervous system, which can be fatal if not promptly treated.

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's parallel tragedy as she passed away at 48

Just days after Liang's death, the entertainment world was further shaken by the passing of 48-year-old Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. Hsu, celebrated for her role in the 2001 television drama Meteor Garden, died of pneumonia after contracting the flu during a family holiday in Japan.

Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news, expressing deep sorrow and gratitude for their time together.

In late January 2025, Hsu traveled to Japan with her family to celebrate the Lunar New Year. During the trip, she contracted influenza, which rapidly progressed to pneumonia.

Despite seeking medical attention at multiple facilities, Barbie Hsu's condition deteriorated, leading to her untimely death on February 2.

Initial reports indicated pneumonia as the cause, but subsequent medical records confirmed that septic shock was the final cause of death.

Throughout her life, Barbie Hsu faced several health challenges. She suffered from epilepsy and mitral valve prolapse, conditions that led to multiple hospitalizations due to seizures. Notably, she experienced a near-fatal seizure during the birth of her son.

Born on October 6, 1976, in Taipei, Taiwan, Barbie Hsu, affectionately known as "Big S," began her career in the entertainment industry alongside her younger sister, Dee Hsu ("Little S"). The duo formed the pop group S.O.S., marking their initial foray into the limelight.

However, it was Hsu's portrayal of Dong Shancai in Meteor Garden that catapulted her to fame across East Asia. The series, a Taiwanese adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers, established Barbie Hsu as a household name.

She was married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei in 2010, with whom she had two children. The couple divorced in 2021. In a surprising turn, Hsu rekindled her relationship with South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, also known as DJ Koo, whom she had dated in the late 1990s. The pair married in 2022.

