Who was Barbie Hsu married to? Children and all you need to know as Meteor Garden actress dies aged 48

On February 3, 2025, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news that Barbie Hsu had passed away from pneumonia. The actress had reportedly contracted influenza during the Lunar New Year holiday in Japan. The date of her death has yet to be confirmed at the time of this writing.

Barbie Hsu was married to a South Korean musician, DJ Koo. She also has two children - a daughter and a son - from her first marriage to the Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Dee Hsu's announcement through her agent reads:

"Our whole family came to Japan for a trip, and my dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us. I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!"

Trending

Barbie Hsu and DJ Koo married in 2022

Kim Joo-yup, aka DJ Koo, and Barbie first dated in secret for a year but broke up in 1999 because of Hsu's label's no-dating policy. In 2021, the couple rekindled their romance following her split from her first husband and got married in 2022. Shortly after their marriage, the couple made headlines following rumors of DJ Koo's repatriation. Hsu took to her social media to address the rumors.

Kim Joo-yup is a South Korean singer, songwriter, music producer, dancer, and DJ. He is well known as one of the two-unit K-pop duo CLON, a K-pop duo popular in the 90s. He has also made a name for himself as DJ Koo, one of South Korea's most popular DJs, having performed at Ultra Music Festival, Ultra Korea, and World DJ Festival.

The couple was also featured on Vogue Taiwan's October issue in 2022. A few weeks ago, DJ Koo posted a photo of him and Barbie with the caption, "I'm back!!!!!" followed by a string of red hearts. The post was an announcement of his return as a member of CLON for a performance at the 2024 KBS Gayo Daechukjae.

Barbie Hsu: Personal life, career, and legacy

Barbie Hsu, also known as Hsu Shi-yuan, was a Taiwanese actress, singer, and talk show host. She made her debut in 1994 as a singer of S.O.S with her younger sister Dee Hsu. However, the duo changed companies following disputes and later rebranded themselves as A.S.O.S., switching from acting to hosting talk shows.

She is well-known for her lead role as Shan Cai in the hit 1999 Taiwanese rom-com drama Meteor Garden. She then continued to star in dramas like Mars, Corner with Love, and Summer's Desire.

After her marriage to Wang Xiaofei in 2010, the actress stepped away from the drama business but continued to appear on reality shows. In 2021, the couple got divorced amidst claims of infidelity and differences over politics. Barbie Hsu was reportedly known to have mitral valve prolapse and epilepsy. She also had a brush with death after a seizure during the birth of her son.

Following the news of her death, friends, fans, and colleagues of the late actress took to social media to express their condolences. Her husband, DJ Koo, also released a statement confirming the news. The couple would have celebrated their third wedding anniversary this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback