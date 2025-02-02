On February 2, 2025, a netizen posted on the Korean online forum TheQoo about BTS and their music producer Pdogg reportedly being dragged by a media outlet amidst MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna's death case. The viral post on TheQoo garnered over 50,000 views, with hundreds of comments criticizing the journalist's approach.

The media outlet (name withheld) came under fire for what many perceived as an unwarranted attempt to link the globally acclaimed K-Pop group BTS to the tragic case of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna's death.

The controversy centered on an article that delved into the personal life of weathercaster Kim Ga-young, speculating about her relationship with BTS' producer, Pdogg, and suggesting a possible marriage based on her recent social media posts.

The article highlighted Kim Ga Young's recent social media activity, where she shared photos of herself wearing what appeared to be a ring, leading to speculation about a potential marriage. Kim Ga-young is dating producer Pdogg from BigHit Music. The piece referred to Pdogg as the "Father of BTS' music" and listed several hit songs he produced.

Netizens also noted that in the entire article the mention of BTS had nothing to do with Oh Yoanna's ongoing death investigation. Furthermore, mentioning Pdogg and Kim Ga-young bore no connection with the weathercaster's death either.

This publication met with significant backlash from netizens, who argued that the connection to BTS was both unnecessary and insensitive, especially given the gravity of the ongoing investigation into Oh Yoanna's death.

One fan wrote on TheQoo questioning the necessity to mention Pdogg and call him as the "father of BTS":

"Is Bangtan a father? How many fathers does BTS have?"

Some netizens stressed being confused as to what the reporter tried to write in the article by mentioning BTS, Pdogg, Kim Ga-young, and Oh Yoanna. They stated that the article's title had no correlation with the weathercaster's death.

"What's the title? This is ridiculous," wrote a fan.

"Leave them alone 3 days please. Can you?" commented another fan on X.

"I was wondering what was going on. Why is the title like that?" asked a netizen on TheQoo.

Several netizens criticized the reporter (name withheld) for dragging BTS in the ongoing death case of the MBC weathercaster.

"Yeah, I read all the way through "Which BTS member's father is dating?" I thought it was just me who had a hard time reading it," wrote a netizen.

"It's all messed upㅋㅋㅋ When you become famous, you'll be really tired. People around you are like that......" wrote another netizen.

"What's the title??? Don't put the name BTS in an article like this!! I hope you stop working and stop feeling like you've lost your senses," added a fan.

South Korea's MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna's ongoing death investigation

In September 2024, MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna took her life after leaving a 17-page farewell note. Initially, the circumstances surrounding her passing were not publicly disclosed. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the 27-year-old had taken her own life, leaving behind a detailed note alleging severe workplace bullying by senior colleagues.

Oh Yoanna joined MBC as a freelance weathercaster in May 2021. According to reports, her ordeal began in March 2022, when she became the target of persistent harassment from two senior weathercasters. In her 17-page handwritten note discovered on her phone, Yoanna detailed various instances of mistreatment.

She recounted being blamed for errors she did not commit, criticized for making correction requests, and demeaned due to her junior status. In one instance, when invited to appear on tvN's variety show, You Quiz on the Block, a colleague sarcastically questioned Oh Yoanna's worthiness, asking,

"What are you doing? What could you possibly say?"

Daily Newspaper RSS (Maeil) reported on January 27, 2025, that further evidence of the bullying emerged from text messages and audio recordings found on Oh Yoanna's phone. These communications revealed that her senior colleagues often held her back after work hours under the pretense of giving "lessons," only to subject her to further criticism.

It was also alleged that when Oh Yoanna corrected inaccurate weather information, she was accused of being disrespectful towards her seniors. Such relentless harassment is said to have taken a significant toll on her mental health as mentioned in her farewell note as per the report by Korea JoongAng Daily on January 28, 2025.

Before her death, Oh Yoanna reportedly informed four MBC officials about the harassment she was enduring. Allegedly, despite her efforts, no formal investigation was initiated by the network. MBC later stated that the deceased had not reported any grievances to the HR department, personnel counseling office, or audit office.

On January 27, Daily Newspaper RSS (Maeil) reported that MBC reportedly did not investigate Yoanna's s*icide.

However, on January 28, 2025, Yonhap News reported that MBC responded that if the deceased's family would formally request an investigation then the South Korean media outlet would push for it, stating,

"MBC does not currently have the deceased's will that was recently discovered. If the bereaved family requests that we confirm the facts based on the newly discovered will, MBC is ready to launch an investigation as soon as possible."

Currently, the two male seniors accused by Oh Yoanna in her farewell note have refused to give comments. On January 30, 2025, The Korea Times reported that Oh Yoanna's family sued the two accused and filed a lawsuit at the Seoul Central District Court on December 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, do not hesitate to reach out to your local confidential support for people in distress or to call a lifeline.

