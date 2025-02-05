"My heart ached so much when I heard him cry" — Barbie Hsu's friend reveals the dire condition of the late actress's husband at the funeral

On February 4, 2025, Dispatch reported that a close friend of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (real name Seo Hee-won), Jia Yongjie, revealed that the late actress's husband was hysterical at her funeral at Shinkansen, Japan.

Barbie Hsu, renowned for her role in the 2001 television drama Meteor Garden, passed away on February 2, 2025, at the age of 48. Her death was attributed to influenza-induced pneumonia, which she contracted during a family vacation in Japan.

Earlier, Barbie Hsu was married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei in 2010, with whom she had two children. The couple divorced in 2021. In 2022, she rekindled her relationship with South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, also known as DJ Koo, whom she had dated in the late 1990s. The two married shortly after reuniting.

Dispatch reported that at Hsu's funeral, close friends and family gathered to pay their respects. Overwhelmed with grief, DJ Koo was reportedly inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of his wife.

Meanwhile, on February 4, Jia Yongjie, revealed via a Facebook post and wrote:

"As soon as I heard the news, I went straight to the Shinkansen. (The deceased) was as calm and beautiful as usual. It was as if she was sleeping. My heart aches so much. It's heartbreaking. The tears wouldn't stop, and I couldn't speak because I was so sad."

Jia Yongjie further added:

"Koo Jun-yeop finally gave me a deep kiss and said goodbye affectionately. My heart ached so much when I heard him cry."

Dispatch further reported that a local Taiwanese media house revealed that Barbie Hsu went to Hakone Hot Springs in Japan with her family on January 29, 2025. Despite suffering from cold and persistent asthma symptoms, the deceased went ahead with the travel plans. On February 1, 2025, she was diagnosed with influenza at the hotel and died at 7 am on February 2, 2025.

On February 3, 2025, Reuters reported that Barbie Hsu's younger sister, Dee Hsu, also shared her anguish.

"My dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us. I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!" she said.

More about late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and her career graph

Barbie Hsu, affectionately called "Big S," began her career in the entertainment industry as part of the pop duo S.O.S with her younger sister, Dee Hsu. The duo later rebranded as ASOS.

Later, her portrayal of Dong Shancai in Meteor Garden catapulted her to fame across East Asia. The series was a Taiwanese adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers.

Throughout her career, Hsu showcased her versatility by taking on various roles in both television and film. Some of her notable works include:

Television Dramas:

Meteor Garden (2001): Portrayed Shancai, an ordinary girl entangled in a complex relationship with a wealthy heir.

Portrayed Shancai, an ordinary girl entangled in a complex relationship with a wealthy heir. Mars (2004): Played Han Qi-luo, a reserved art student opposite Vic Chou.

Played Han Qi-luo, a reserved art student opposite Vic Chou. Corner with Love (2007): Starred as Yu Xinlei, a rich girl who faces life's adversities.

Starred as Yu Xinlei, a rich girl who faces life's adversities. Summer's Desire (2010): Took on the role of Yin Xiamo, an aspiring singer caught in a love triangle.

Films:

T he Ghost Inside (2005): Featured as Lin Xiaoyue in this horror thriller.

Featured as Lin Xiaoyue in this horror thriller. Connected (2008): Played Grace Wong, a single mother entangled in a kidnapping plot.

Played Grace Wong, a single mother entangled in a kidnapping plot. Hot Summer Days (2010): Portrayed Wasabi, a foot masseuse in this romantic comedy.

Portrayed Wasabi, a foot masseuse in this romantic comedy. My Kingdom (2011): Acted as Xi Mu Lang, a renowned opera performer.

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu is survived by her husband, Koo Jun-yup, and two children.

