"Really focused on her Instagram" — Perez Hilton laments as Britney Spears' biopic work comes to "grinding halt" amid her "traumatic" past

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on recent reports suggesting that the highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic had come to a standstill.

On July 17, 2025, Hilton shared his reaction to the news in a post on X, captioned:

"#BritneySpears is really focused on her Instagram right now. Unfortunately."

In the website article linked to the aforementioned post, Hilton revealed that the Britney Spears film—based on the singer’s best-selling memoir The Woman in Me, which Universal Pictures acquired less than a year ago—may no longer be moving forward. He further explained that the project had hit major delays, despite the initial excitement surrounding it.

The podcaster mentioned a July 11, 2025, report from The U.S. Sun, which said Universal had slowed down production due to unresolved concerns from Britney Spears. An LA-based producer said the studio was excited to adapt her memoir, but progress stalled soon after.

"The wheels have come to a grinding halt on Britney. There was a lot of excitement about acquiring the rights to The Woman in Me, but then Britney had some concerns," the LA producer said.

One of the core issues, according to the producer, was the emotional toll the project took on Spears. While the biopic was intended to bring her story to life, it reportedly reopened old wounds during early conversations about the film, triggering intense emotional distress for the singer.

"She found discussing her past very traumatic, and it prompted negative thoughts. So for that stuff to then be put together in a film version and visually relived is a real issue," the producer added.

Reacting to this development, Hilton noted that while the exact scope of what would be covered in the biopic remained unclear, the challenges of revisiting her past were evident. He emphasized that Spears had “been through a LOT." This echoed widespread sentiments shared by both fans and industry insiders.

What else do we know about Britney Spears’ biopic?

Britney Spears (Image via Getty Images)

As per an article on Backstage dated May 14, 2025, rumors about a Britney Spears biopic began circulating after Spears’ highly publicized 13-year conservatorship came to an end in 2021.

The speculation gained momentum in August 2024, when Variety reported that Universal Pictures had acquired the rights to Spears’ bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.

Released in October 2023, the book became a bestseller, selling over 2.5 million copies in the U.S. It shared Britney Spears’ journey from The Mickey Mouse Club to worldwide fame, giving honest details about her family, conservatorship, and relationship with Justin Timberlake.

According to the same Variety report, Universal had ambitious plans for the project, with Wicked director Jon M. Chu and renowned producer Marc Platt attached to develop the biopic.

Spears herself appeared to confirm the news on August 2, 2024, when she took to X and wrote:

"Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

But despite the excitement, the film’s production now appears to have hit a standstill.

As per a US Sun report dated July 11, 2025, an LA-based producer told the outlet that the singer was still processing the idea of seeing some of the most painful chapters of her life portrayed on screen.

"So for that stuff to then be put together in a film version and visually relived is a real issue. Jon and Britney need time to work through his vision of the film and her needs, too. That just has not materialised so far," he said.

Another insider told the outlet that the delays in Britney Spears’ biopic were also tied to Chu’s packed schedule:

"Everything has come to a halt. Jon has a lot of other projects to get on with… He doesn’t need to wait around, given he is one of the hottest names in the business," the insider said.

Previously, before news of the biopic’s production delays came to light, Chu had shared his enthusiasm for the project. He had reassured fans that Spears’ involvement was non-negotiable.

According to a US Weekly report dated January 6, 2025, the director told Entertainment Tonight that although the film remained in its early stages, Spears would play a key creative role.

"I haven’t really started anything fully yet… She (Britney Spears) will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach of things, but it’s very, very early," he had said.

He also addressed questions about casting, explaining that no decisions had been made but that he remained open-minded.

Later, on May 23, 2025, Chu publicly responded to casting rumors after online chatter linked stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown to the lead role. Taking to X, he wrote:

"None of this is true. Sounds exciting, but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry."

Britney Spears is currently focusing on personal healing and reclaiming her freedom following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. On July 1, 2023, she released a collaborative track with Will.i.am titled Mind Your Business.

