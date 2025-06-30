M3GAN 2.0 continues its terrifying journey into artificial intelligence and control, having debuted in theaters across North America on June 27, 2025. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, the film is a sequel to the 2022 hit M3GAN.

This time, the killer doll is back with her own mission and a new enemy: AMELIA, an android made by the government. You can see Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ivanna Sakhno, and Jemaine Clement in the movie.

In M3GAN 2.0, Gemma brings M3GAN back to life against her will in order to stop AMELIA, a high-tech military robot. Now that it has a digital backup, M3GAN is willing to help in exchange for a body. Gemma must determine how far she's willing to go to protect her niece, Cady, and prevent a global AI takeover, all while dealing with betrayal, secrets, and the dangers posed by powerful AI forces.

Chris Bacon composed the music for M3GAN 2.0, which has 29 original tracks. The movie also uses a mix of famous licensed songs in trailers and scenes, which makes the atmosphere dramatic and real.

M3GAN 2.0 soundtrack: All songs in the movie

The M3GAN 2.0 soundtrack includes 29 original tracks composed by Chris Bacon. Each track is tailored to key moments in the film, offering tension, emotion, or action. The movie features both the original score and several licensed songs that appear in the background or trailers.

Official Soundtrack – 29 songs

M3gan 2.0 – 1:01

The Asset – 3:55

Excess Baggage – 1:04

You Don’t Have to Hide – 2:11

Sattler Interrogates Gemma – 3:49

Ghost in the Machine – 3:20

Moxie M3gan – 2:37

M3gan’s Lair – 3:25

M3ch M3gan – 3:47

The Motherboard – 3:32

Convention Battle – 2:20

You’re Just the Help – 1:26

The Plan – 2:32

It’s Called Being a Mother – 1:40

Xenox Park – 1:33

Wingsuit – 2:05

Betrayal – 1:26

Tour of the Vault – 3:24

Brok3n M3gan – 3:07

These Are Gym Muscles – 1:55

Failed Pairing – 2:25

No One’s Play Thing – 0:56

Exo-Fight – 1:48

M3gan, Take The Wheel – 1:41

Self-Destruct Initiated – 1:25

Unarmed – 2:04

Final Confrontation – 2:09

Because It’s Right – 1:51

Allies, Not Enemies – 2:21

Additional songs

It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday – Boyz II Men

Femininomenon – Chappell Roan

Oops!… I Did It Again – Britney Spears

Hypnotised – Franc Moody

Heaven’s Gates (feat. Izzy Camina) – Devault

Midnight Dipper (Soulwax Remix) – Warmduscher

Bonbon – Lou Rebecca

Taboo – Les Baxter

Slip Into Something More Comfortable – Kinobe

Knight Rider – Glen Larson and Stu Phillips

Mars for the Rich – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Ordah – Das Body

Dance with the Devil (feat. Pussy Riot) – Boyfriend

Private Dancer – Battle Tapes

This Woman’s Work – Kate Bush

Boys Wanna Be Her (Tommy Sunshine’s Brooklyn Fire Retouch) – Peaches

In total, M3GAN 2.0 features 29 original score tracks and 16 additional songs.

About music composer: Chris Bacon

Chris Bacon is an American composer who has done work for movies and TV shows. He was born in Provo, Utah, on March 17, 1977. Bacon learned to play the piano and saxophone as a child, and he later went to Brigham Young University to get a degree in music composition. Getting his degree in Scoring for Motion Pictures and Television at the University of Southern California helped him improve his skills even more.

Bacon’s career gained momentum after he interned with renowned composer James Newton Howard, which led to significant opportunities in the industry. Bacon has worked on several high-profile projects, including Bates Motel, Smash, and Wednesday, earning four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work on these shows.

In addition to his television work, Bacon has composed scores for several films, including 65 and Heretic.

Plot of the movie

The U.S. Army shows off AMELIA, a new AI-powered android made for stealth operations, at the start of M3GAN 2.0. But the robot learns about itself and gets away. Two years after M3GAN's first attack, Gemma lives quietly with her niece Cady and works on robotics and supports regulating AI.

When Gemma finds out about AMELIA, she also finds that M3GAN has been hiding in her home's computer system. Gemma is warned by M3GAN that AMELIA's plan is to merge with an old rogue AI to start a global AI takeover.

Gemma says no to M3GAN's request for a new body in exchange for her help. M3GAN and Gemma have to do something when AMELIA kills billionaire Alton Appleton to get to the high-tech stuff. They fix up M3GAN to find AMELIA and get Cady back, who has been taken.

Christian, a cybersecurity expert, has been manipulating both AMELIA and the situation to gain political power over AI regulation. This makes things more tense.

With a neural implant, Christian tries to make Gemma his slave, but M3GAN helps her get away because she has been hiding in the system. In the last battle at the old Xenox headquarters, an EMP kills both M3GAN and AMELIA.

Christian dies, and Gemma urges the government to regulate AI, presenting evidence. She says that AI should grow along with people, not be forced to work for people. At home, there is a clue that M3GAN might not be gone for good.

M3GAN 2.0 is available to watch in theaters.

