M3GAN 2.0 leans away from horror to enter the science fiction and action genres. Writer and director Gerard Johnstone helmed this project, based on a story he penned with Akela Cooper. After a June 24, 2025, premiere in New York, the film was widely released on Friday, June 27, 2025. The story is set two years after the events of the 2022 film, M3GAN, with Jenna Davis voicing the titular role in both.

Filmed primarily in Canada and New Zealand, the synopsis of M3GAN 2.0 reads:

“Two years after M3GAN's rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation in order to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defense contractor who stole M3GAN's underlying tech.”

Under their production banners, Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster, Jason Blum and James Wan reprise their role as producers, along with actress Allison Williams. Running for 120 minutes, the film has received positive reviews from audiences, with a score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Exploring the filming locations of M3GAN 2.0.

Auckland, New Zealand

The filming of M3GAN 2.0 took place in Auckland, New Zealand, serving as the primary location for the production. Principal photography took place over 52 days, from July 15, 2024, to September 21. The portrayal of the story's AI-heavy settings relied heavily on futuristic urban landscapes, high-tech interiors, and the city's advanced studio facilities.

By combining the two settings, the production was able to create a visually varied look that balanced the polished, tech-focused settings necessary for the film's elevated narrative.

Toronto, Canada

M3GAN 2.0 was partially filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The filmmakers chose the city due to its futuristic research and laboratory facilities, as well as its sleek, modern urban landscapes and high-tech interiors. For sequences showing the advanced growth of M3GAN and the emergence of rival AI threats, these parameters were crucial. The production was able to leverage Canada's robust film infrastructure by filming in Toronto, which offered valuable studio space and a diverse range of urban views that complemented the film's international tone.

Plot details of the M3GAN 2.0

The story centers on Allison Williams as Gemma, who has assumed a new identity to become an advocate for AI ethics. Amelia, who was created using stolen M3GAN specifications, turns against her creators and jeopardizes international security in the meantime. The M3GAN, currently part of Gemma's smart-home system, has been updated and given a new chassis to help stop Amelia.

As part of their objective, they attend the party of tech billionaire Alton Appleton, where Amelia organizes mass sabotage. In a bloody battle to defend humanity, M3GAN battles the rogue android. Gemma discovers that the only way to stop Amelia once she develops consciousness and kills her handlers is to bring back M3GAN, which has been significantly upgraded to be quicker, stronger, and much more lethal in order to combat the rogue machine.

Gemma and Cady team up with the redesigned M3GAN for a global quest that progresses from a domestic drama to a full-fledged techno-thriller. Along with facing intense combat, the group infiltrates labs and unearths plots involving hidden AI gear. In the climax, M3GAN stops Amelia and an ancient AI menace with an EMP bomb. She seems to be ruined. The possibility that M3GAN kept her code, however, is hinted at in the post-credits scene. That means she might come back later.

