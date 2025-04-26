Is Ransom Canyon a real location? Everything to know about the new Netflix series

Ransom Canyon is an American romantic western television series created, written, and directed by April Blair, based on the Jodi Thomas series of books. The series has been produced by Anne M. Uemura, April Blair, and Joe Fazziowas. It premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2025, and has 10 episodes.

Yes, Ransom Canyon is indeed a real place, a small town located about nine miles southeast of Lubbock, Texas. However, the show was filmed in the state of New Mexico, and thus does not feature the original location.

The show centers on Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a rancher grappling with personal loss, and Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), a local dance hall owner and Staten's longtime friend.

As they navigate their complex relationship, the series delves into the intertwined lives of three ranching families facing love, loss, and external threats to their land.

The ensemble cast, Eoin Macken as Davis Collins, and Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, is supported by Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, and James Brolin.

April Blair explains not filming Ransom Canyon in the real location

Ransom Canyon, which formed the setting of Jodi Thomas’ novels, is a fictional piece of land that bears little resemblance to the actual location, other than being in Texas.

The director took inspiration from towns across New Mexico and Texas for the production, and filming ultimately took place in Albuquerque and Santa Ferefions of the former state.

“At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea,” Blair told Netflix. “It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family — Ransom has it all.”

Explaining her decision to finalize New Mexico as the filming location, she added:

“Most of New Mexico is adobe architecture, and there’s this one little old mining town in northern New Mexico very close to the Texas border called Las Vegas, ironically, that just looks like an old Texas town. It has all the old turn of the century architecture and storefronts.”

Where to watch Ransom Canyon?

Viewers who wish to stream Ransom Canyon on Netflix are required to subscribe to the platform. As of April 2025, Netflix offers US viewers three subscription plans:

Standard with Ads, $7.99/month: This plan includes most movies and TV shows, supports streaming on two devices simultaneously in 1080p (Full HD), and allows downloads on two devices.

Standard (Ad-Free), $17.99/month: The plan offers unlimited ad-free content, streaming on two devices at a time in 1080p, and downloads on two devices. Subscribers can add one extra member outside their household for an additional fee.

Premium, $24.99/month: Provides ad-free streaming on up to four devices simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, downloads on six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members outside the household for an additional fee.

Exploring the plot of Ransom Canyon

In Ransom Canyon, creator April Blair explores the power struggles among three long-standing ranching families, each fighting to preserve their heritage as external forces threaten their land and traditions.

At the story’s core is Staten Kirkland, a stoic rancher coping with deep personal loss while seeking justice.

His only source of light is Quinn O’Grady, a loyal family friend and owner of the town’s dancehall. As the fight to protect Ransom intensifies, a mysterious cowboy arrives, unearthing long-buried secrets.

With pressure mounting, Staten is forced defend his home and the one love that could save him from his darkest memories.

Cast member of Ransom Canyon

The cast of the Netflix series Ransom Canyon is led by Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland. The 52-year-old actor is known for appearing in films such as Transformers, Transformers: Paradise Lost, Safe Haven, Paradise Lost, and many more.

He is accompanied by Minka Kelly (500 Days of Summer, Just Go With It), who portrays Quinn O'Grady.

Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Till Death) joins the cast as Davis Collins, Staten's brother-in-law and a modern ranch owner with conflicting interests, especially as a romantic rival for Quinn. James Brolin (Capricorn One, Westworld) takes on the role of Cap Fuller, a veteran rancher and former Army captain.

The show features an ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman

Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell

Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey

Andrew Liner as Reid Collins

