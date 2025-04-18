Hell of a Summer: Full list of cast explored

Hell of a Summer is an American horror comedy film written and directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023, where it was named second runner-up for the People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness. It received a theatrical release in the United States on April 4, 2025.

In their directorial debut, Wolfhard and Bryk tell the story of a group of counselors at a summer camp who are targeted by a mysterious killer wearing a devil mask. In a 1980s-style whodunnit narrative, the counselors band together to discover the identity of the killer only to find out the monster was among them along.

The film features the directors in starring roles, along with Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn, and others. Neon secured the distribution rights of the film, which has a runtime of 88 minutes. Hell of a Summer is produced by Aggregate Films and executive produced by 30West. The film was shot in the summer of 2022 in Ontario, Canada.

Exploring the cast of Hell of a Summer

Fred Hechinger as Jason Hochberg

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Fred Hechinger portrays Jason Hochberg, a 24-year-old camp counselor at Camp Pineway. Jason returns to the camp, feeling disconnected from his younger colleagues and grappling with his own sense of purpose.

His attempts are thwarted when the counselors are targeted by a masked assassin. Jason takes charge of the situation when it gets out of hand, working to defend his friends while facing his own fears.

Fred Hechinger is an American actor, known for Kraven the Hunter (2024), Thelma (2024) and Nickel Boys (2024).

Abby Quinn as Claire

2023 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hell Of A Summer" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Abby Quinn plays Claire, a camp counselor at Camp Pineway and the ex-girlfriend of protagonist Jason Hochberg (Fred Hechinger). Claire is mainly defined by her past relationship with Jason, but becomes a key figure as the camp descends into chaos due to a masked killer targeting the counselors.

An actress, singer, and songwriter, Quinn has been acting in both film and television. She is known for her roles in Landline (2017), Radium Girls (2018), and After the Wedding (2019).

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Mike

Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "Warfare" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai plays Mike, one of the camp counselors at Camp Pineway. Initially appearing as a typical counselor, Mike is later revealed to be one of the masked killers, alongside Demi. Their motive is to orchestrate a series of murders to gain media attention and internet fame.

Woon-A-Tai is an actor, known for his roles in Reservation Dogs (2021) and Beans (2020).

Billy Bryk as Bobby

2023 Toronto International Film Festival - Screening Of "Hell Of A Summer" (Image via Getty)

Billy Bryk portrays Bobby, a camp counselor at Camp Pineway. Bobby is characterized as a "cool-guy" persona, but beneath this facade lies a deep-seated insecurity. He envisions himself as the hero in horror scenarios, yet when confronted with real danger, his actions reveal a more cowardly nature.

Bryk appears in When You Finish Saving the World (2022), and Friendship (2024).

Finn Wolfhard as Chris

A24's "The Legend Of Ochi" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Finn Wolfhard portrays Chris, one of the camp counselors at Camp Pineway. The character becomes one of the targets of a masked killer during the camp's pre-opening preparations. Chris's role contributes to the ensemble dynamic as the counselors navigate the unfolding horror.

Other projects starring Finn Wolfhard include The Legend of Ochi (2025), In the Know (2024), and Stranger Things.

Rosebud Baker as Kathy

Hulu's "Hularious" Stand-Up Comedy Celebration (Image via Getty)

Rosebud Baker portrays Kathy, the co-owner of Camp Pineway alongside her husband, John (played by Adam Pally). Both characters are introduced as former campers and counselors who have taken over the camp's operations.

Tragically, their lives are cut short in the film's opening sequence when they fall victim to a masked killer—John is murdered with an acoustic guitar, and Kathy is killed by a knife to the skull. Their untimely deaths set the stage for the ensuing horror that befalls the camp counselors.

Rosebud Baker is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. Her work in Whiskey Fists (2021), Inside Jokes (2018), and Saturday Night Live (2022–25) have made her known.

Supporting cast of Hell of a Summer

Hell of a Summer features an ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

Pardis Saremi as Demi

Adam Pally as John

Krista Nazaire as Shannon

Matthew Finlan as Ezra

Julia Lalonde as Noelle

Daniel Gravelle as Ari

Julia Doyle as Miley

Susan Coyne as Maggie Hochberg

