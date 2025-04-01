The Penguin Lessons: Full list of cast explored

The Penguin Lessons is a comedy-drama film based on Tom Michell’s eponymous 2016 memoir. It is adapted for the screen by Jeff Pope, with Peter Cattaneo helming the film as its director. The story follows a British teacher who, after accepting a position in Argentina in 1976, has his life transformed after rescuing an orphaned penguin at the beach.

The film premiered as part of a gala presentation at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The Penguin Lessons was then released in theaters across the United States on Friday, March 28, 2025, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. The distribution rights for the UK and Ireland are owned by Lionsgate, and the release date in those countries is slated for April 18, 2025.

The film has a runtime of 110 minutes and has been well-received by both critics and audiences. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an 82% ‘fresh’ rating, while the audience score stands at 94%.

Exploring the cast of The Penguin Lessons

Steve Coogan as Tom Michell

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 25, 2025 (image via Getty)

The cast of The Penguin Lessons is led by Steve Coogan, who plays Tom Michell, a middle-aged English teacher taking up employment at a prestigious boys' school in Argentina during the military takeover in 1976. This was a period of political turmoil in the country.

Initially appearing disillusioned at the onset, Michell’s life changes after he saves a penguin from an oil leak at the beach one day. The bond he forms with the penguin changes his pessimistic view on life and rekindles the feeling of empathy.

Coogan is an English actor and comedian known for his work across all three platforms- stage, television, and film. His notable works include Philomena (2013), Alan Partridge (2013) and Stan & Ollie (2018).

Jonathan Pryce as The Headmaster

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals (image via Getty)

In The Penguin Lessons, Jonathan Pryce plays the headmaster of the institution in Buenos Aires, where Michell joins as an educator. The character comes across as a snobbish administrator, determined to shield his school from the surrounding political turmoil, especially following the military takeover of the country. He guides Michell to do the same.

The English actor and producer is known for his work in films such as The Two Popes (2019), Brazil (1985), and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), as well as in television series like Wolf Hall (2015-24), The Crown (2022-23), and Game of Thrones (2015-16).

Björn Gustafsson as School Teacher

2016 Nordic Film Festival Awards Ceremony (Image Via Getty)

Björn Gustafsson joins the cast of The Penguin Lessons as a teacher who becomes friends with Michell and helps him through his struggle in a foreign land during a time of unrest.

A Swedish comedian and actor, he is best known for his work in projects such as Spy (2015), Other Space (2015), and People of Earth (2016-17), among others.

David Herrero as Diego

The role of Diego is played by David Herrero in The Penguin Lessons. He is a gentle but troubled native Argentine who becomes friends with Michelle when he moves to Buenos Aires for his work. As their friendship grows throughout the narrative, Diego's troubled past comes to light, adding to the drama in the film.

Aimar Miranda as Ernesto

Aimar Miranda plays Ernesto in The Penguin Lessons, although specifics about his character remain unknown. Born in Madrid on June 19, 2009, Miranda has been involved with theater since he was a child. Some of the projects featuring him include La promesa (2023), Señor, dame paciencia (2022), and Auxilio (2021).

Supporting cast of The Penguin Lessons

The film features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, including:

Vivian El Jaber

Alfonsina Carrocio

Nicanor Fernandez as Igor

Hugo Fuertes as Ramiro

Joaquín Lopez as Víctor

Miguel Alejandro Serrano as Walter

Brendan McNamee as Cooper

The Penguin Lessons is playing in theaters from March 28, 2025.

