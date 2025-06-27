Is there a post-credit scene in M3GAN 2.0? Details explored

M3GAN 2.0 hit theaters on June 27, 2025, taking the viewers on a haunting sci-fi adventure. What seemed to be the end of the humanoid robot doll, M3GAN, didn't end the chaos, but invited more troubles to the lives of Gemma and Cady in the form of a robot assassin, AMELIA.

The second installment focuses on the titular evil android taking a stronger avatar to combat AMELIA, an android born out of Gemma's source code for M3GAN. As the movie delivers several twists and action to the viewers, it ends without any additional hints or scenes. M3GAN 2.0 does not have any post-credit scenes.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for M3GAN 2.0. Reader's discretion is advised.

M3GAN 2.0 does not include a post-credit scene

A still from M3GAN 2.0 (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

M3GAN 2.0 follows suit of its first part and does not include any post-credit scene. It brings all the loose ends together for all characters, giving little to no hint about further continuation. The movie follows the growing threat of AMELIA till the end and unfolds how Gemma and Cady give a second chance to M3GAN as she is their only hope.

M3GAN, an AI-powered robotic doll, returns with some significant upgrades that let the viewers experience a thrilling storyline for the 2-hour-long film. However, the credits are accompanied by intriguing montages and songs, as details about the film's team are showcased.

What is the new film all about?

The latest sci-fi horror movie takes the story two years forward from the first installment. It shows Gemma and Cady adjusting to life after their experiences with the rogue AI, M3GAN.

AI regulation activist Gemma and teen Cady are made to face a new threat this time as a defence contractor stealthily uses Gemma's tech for M3GAN to build a military robot, AMELIA. Things go out of hand for the robot's maker, as AMELIA's self-awareness drives her to become villainous.

AMELIA sets about to kill all who are involved in her making, with Gemma and Cady being her next target. The dire situation pushes Gemma to bring back M3GAN, stronger than before, for her and Cady's safety. The film follows how M3GAN combats AMELIA, who seems to be turning into the most dangerous weapon on the planet.

Does M3GAN succeed in the end of M3GAN 2.0?

A still from M3GAN 2.0 (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

Chaos unfolds towards the end of the film as the titular character and AMELIA come face to face. It is also revealed that Gemma's boyfriend, Christian, is behind the making of AMELIA, bringing his evil side to light for Gemma. While she fights Christian's men fiercely, M3GAN seems to be failing in the battle as the opponent robot wields more power over her.

As the sequence follows, Cady, who was taken hostage by Christian, is rescued by Cole, and she approaches AMELIA to seek protection, in the same manner as M3GAN protected her. This brings AMELIA to her senses as she goes against Christian's scientists and connects with the mothercode. She approaches M3GAN to convince her to join with the Mothercode and become invincible.

However, the titular robot uses the self-destruct function installed in her to bring an end to all three of them. The film concludes with a return to normalcy for Gemma and Cady. However, a small M3GAN character pops up on Gemma's computer at the end, indicating that the AI is not gone yet.

