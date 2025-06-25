M3GAN 2.0: Full list of cast and characters explored

M3GAN 2.0 is a 2025 American science fiction horror film written and directed by Gerard Johnstone. It is a direct sequel to 2022's film M3GAN and continues the terrifying tale of artificial intelligence gone rogue.

Ad

The film had its world premiere on June 24, 2025, in New York and is officially set to hit theaters across the United States on Friday, June 27, 2025. Fans can grab their tickets now through online platforms or visit local theaters to witness the chaos unfold.

The plot picks up two years after the first film. Gemma, now a vocal advocate for AI regulation, lives with her niece Cady and hides a deactivated M3GAN in a small robot body.

Ad

Trending

Trouble begins when a defense contractor misuses M3GAN’s original code to create a powerful military robot named AMELIA. As AMELIA turns on her creators, Cady urges Gemma to revive M3GAN with upgraded features to stop the new threat.

The main cast of M3GAN 2.0 features returning actors Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, Amie Donald as the physical M3GAN, and Jenna Davis as the doll’s voice. They are joined by Ivanna Sakhno playing AMELIA, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Aristotle Athari as Christian, Jemaine Clement as Alton Appleton, and Timm Sharp in an undisclosed role.

Ad

Main cast of M3GAN 2.0

1) Allison Williams as Gemma

Allison Williams at M3GAN 2.0 New York City Premiere (Source: Getty)

Allison Williams plays Gemma, a robotics engineer trying to prevent future AI disasters. In M3GAN 2.0, she has joined the Center for Safe Technology and works to rebuild trust in innovation. She upgrades M3GAN to fight against the advanced military android, AMELIA.

Ad

Williams rose to fame as Marnie Michaels in Girls and later earned wide acclaim for her role in Get Out. She has worked across genres, appearing in A Series of Unfortunate Events and producing M3GAN.

Read More: M3GAN ending explained: Does M3GAN really die in the end?

2) Violet McGraw as Cady

Violet McGraw at M3GAN 2.0 New York City Premiere (Source: Getty)

Violet McGraw returns as Cady, now 14, caught between her grief, trauma, and affection for M3GAN. She convinces Gemma to revive the android, believing M3GAN still cares for her. Cady is bold and emotionally complex, challenging adult decisions while seeking connection.

Ad

McGraw began acting with roles in Love, Ready Player One, and The Haunting of Hill House. She’s also known for her work in Black Widow and continues her journey with M3GAN 2.0.

3) Amie Donald as M3GAN (physical)

Amie Donald at M3GAN 2.0 New York City Premiere (Source: Getty)

Amie Donald physically embodies M3GAN, performing all the android’s movements. She trained extensively, learning martial arts like Wing Chun to portray M3GAN’s upgraded battle skills.

Ad

Donald is an award-winning dancer from New Zealand. She gained fame for her creepy performance and viral dance in the first M3GAN movie.

Also Read: 5 new horror movies to watch in June 2025

4) Jenna Davis as Voice of M3GAN

Jenna Davis at M3GAN 2.0 New York City Premiere (Source: Getty)

Jenna Davis returns as the eerie and emotionally charged voice of M3GAN. Her vocal work gives the doll charm, menace, and moments of emotional weight. In the sequel, M3GAN tries to regain trust, but Davis keeps viewers guessing about her true motives.

Ad

Outside of this role, Davis is known for her work in Raven’s Home, Treehouse Detectives, and her musical success with DiCaprio.

Read More: M3GAN beats Avengers: Endgame, Top Gun: Maverick and other blockbusters in ratings on Day 1

Other cast and characters

Ad

Ivanna Sakhno as AMELIA

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

Jen Van Epps as Tess

Aristotle Athari as Christian

Jemaine Clement as Alton Appleton

Production, direction and crew of the movie

Ad

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Gerard Johnstone Writer: Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper

Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper Producers: Jason Blum (Blumhouse Productions) and James Wan (Atomic Monster)

Jason Blum (Blumhouse Productions) and James Wan (Atomic Monster) Composer: Chris Bacon

Chris Bacon Cinematography: Simon Raby

M3GAN 2.0 will be available to watch in theaters from June 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More