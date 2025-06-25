M3GAN 2.0: Full list of cast and characters explored

M3GAN 2.0 is a 2025 American science fiction horror film written and directed by Gerard Johnstone. It is a direct sequel to 2022's film M3GAN and continues the terrifying tale of artificial intelligence gone rogue.
The film had its world premiere on June 24, 2025, in New York and is officially set to hit theaters across the United States on Friday, June 27, 2025. Fans can grab their tickets now through online platforms or visit local theaters to witness the chaos unfold.
The plot picks up two years after the first film. Gemma, now a vocal advocate for AI regulation, lives with her niece Cady and hides a deactivated M3GAN in a small robot body.
Trouble begins when a defense contractor misuses M3GAN’s original code to create a powerful military robot named AMELIA. As AMELIA turns on her creators, Cady urges Gemma to revive M3GAN with upgraded features to stop the new threat.
The main cast of M3GAN 2.0 features returning actors Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, Amie Donald as the physical M3GAN, and Jenna Davis as the doll’s voice. They are joined by Ivanna Sakhno playing AMELIA, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Aristotle Athari as Christian, Jemaine Clement as Alton Appleton, and Timm Sharp in an undisclosed role.
Main cast of M3GAN 2.0
1) Allison Williams as Gemma
Allison Williams plays Gemma, a robotics engineer trying to prevent future AI disasters. In M3GAN 2.0, she has joined the Center for Safe Technology and works to rebuild trust in innovation. She upgrades M3GAN to fight against the advanced military android, AMELIA.
Williams rose to fame as Marnie Michaels in Girls and later earned wide acclaim for her role in Get Out. She has worked across genres, appearing in A Series of Unfortunate Events and producing M3GAN.
2) Violet McGraw as Cady
Violet McGraw returns as Cady, now 14, caught between her grief, trauma, and affection for M3GAN. She convinces Gemma to revive the android, believing M3GAN still cares for her. Cady is bold and emotionally complex, challenging adult decisions while seeking connection.
McGraw began acting with roles in Love, Ready Player One, and The Haunting of Hill House. She’s also known for her work in Black Widow and continues her journey with M3GAN 2.0.
3) Amie Donald as M3GAN (physical)
Amie Donald physically embodies M3GAN, performing all the android’s movements. She trained extensively, learning martial arts like Wing Chun to portray M3GAN’s upgraded battle skills.
Donald is an award-winning dancer from New Zealand. She gained fame for her creepy performance and viral dance in the first M3GAN movie.
4) Jenna Davis as Voice of M3GAN
Jenna Davis returns as the eerie and emotionally charged voice of M3GAN. Her vocal work gives the doll charm, menace, and moments of emotional weight. In the sequel, M3GAN tries to regain trust, but Davis keeps viewers guessing about her true motives.
Outside of this role, Davis is known for her work in Raven’s Home, Treehouse Detectives, and her musical success with DiCaprio.
Other cast and characters
- Ivanna Sakhno as AMELIA
- Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole
- Jen Van Epps as Tess
- Aristotle Athari as Christian
- Jemaine Clement as Alton Appleton
Production, direction and crew of the movie
- Director: Gerard Johnstone
- Writer: Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper
- Producers: Jason Blum (Blumhouse Productions) and James Wan (Atomic Monster)
- Composer: Chris Bacon
- Cinematography: Simon Raby
M3GAN 2.0 will be available to watch in theaters from June 27, 2025.