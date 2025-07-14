Britney Spears adoption rumors go viral — here’s the truth behind the buzz

Britney Spears made headlines when she announced on social media that she had adopted a new baby into the family. In the caption to a video of herself dancing, shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 13, 2025, the singer made a series of claims, including that she has a new baby girl and her supposed name. She wrote:

"I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears !!!"

She also added in the caption that her "little girl" was wearing an "adorable dress" that says "I'm NEW HERE." However, despite what Britney Spears claimed, several publications, including Rolling Stone, confirmed that she hasn't actually adopted a baby.

The Toxic singer may have just been trolling her fans, since her caption was also littered with winky-face emojis. Though Spears may not have a new baby, she's already a mother of two boys, Sean and Jayden, 20 and 18 years old, respectively. She shares them with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

While Britney Spears and her kids had been largely separated for years, with the boys moving to Hawaii with their father, the singer and her youngest son reunited in December 2024. In her post on Christmas Day last year, Spears said that Jayden spent the holiday with her after not seeing her boys for two years. She also shared a mirror selfie with Jayden on June 15, 2025.

Britney Spears' biopic remains in limbo after she reportedly got cold feet

Britney Spears' life was set to be featured in a biopic, based on her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in 2023. However, production of the project has reportedly come to a grinding halt after the Gimme More singer has allegedly gotten cold feet about reopening old wounds and trauma.

According to an unnamed LA producer, per The US Sun on July 11, 2025, the project is now in limbo after some concerns from the singer. The producer said:

"The wheels have come to a grinding halt on Britney. There was a lot of excitement about acquiring the right to The Woman in Me, but then Britney had some concerns."

The same producer told the outlet that Spears reportedly found that it was "very traumatic" for her to discuss her past and that it caused her to think "negative thoughts." Another source was quoted by The US Sun, saying that Universal Pictures, which acquired the singer's life story, is "not going at full speed" after the singer got cold feet about retelling her story to the greater public.

Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu was slated to direct the project. The US Sun also quoted Chu saying in January 2025 that the project was still in its "very, very early" stages and that he couldn't talk much about it. He also hinted about Britney Spears having some misgivings about the project, but said that they will take it step by step, "very slowly and empathetically.

So far, there isn't much known about the Britney Spears biopic, including the actress slated to play the pop star in the movie.

