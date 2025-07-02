“They want another 600 million from her?”- Internet reacts to reports of Kris Jenner eyeing Britney Spears for 'The Kardashians' reality show

A recent report from RadarOnline stated that Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, is reportedly eyeing Britney Spears to guest star in The Kardashians reality series to boost ratings. The show, a reboot of the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is currently in its sixth season on Hulu.

According to a RadarOnline report dated July 1, 2025, Kris Jenner is reportedly looking to approach Britney Spears and her team to fold the pop star into her family's reality series.

As per an insider source, Jenner believes that both her family and Spears could "benefit from a connection," and was willing to offer the singer a modeling gig with Kim Kardashian's Skims brand to sweeten the deal.

The news of Kris Jenner potentially recruiting Britney Spears for the family reality series was met with varied responses from netizens on X. One user claimed that the Kardashians were using this as an opportunity to capitalize on Spears' fame and financial gain. This is a reference to a popular conspiracy theory from 2022 that Kim Kardashian allegedly "stole" $600 million from Spears' estate while she was under conservatorship.

According to ScreenRant, the theory was further bolstered by Spears and Kim sharing a business manager, Lou Taylor. Fans noticed that Kim's fortune reportedly spiked by $600 million around the same time that Spears's estate lost the money, causing them to wonder if Taylor was embezzling Britney Spears' money through Kim. However, there is no proof to substantiate this theory at the time of writing this article.

"They want another 600 million from her? Allegedly."

Flexy @Robyn32_ LINK They want another 600 million from her? Allegedly

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, claiming that the potential offer raised a "red flag" due to the viral theory.

"Uh… considering Kris’s connections with Britney’s ex- abusive management… if this has any truth to it, definitely should raise a red flag," one person posted.

"Her lawyer said the kardashians were built off Britney’s back, they can pull up the bootstraps and leave Britney alone!" another fan exclaimed.

"So that they can milk her and make her talk about her trauma for views ???" someone else questioned.

"Didn’t they literally steal Britney’s money if I remember correctly," another user said.

However, others expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, claiming it would make the series "very interesting."

"I lowkey want her to do it," one person tweeted.

"I want kris to get her hands in getting britney back! we need a Britney comeback, so bad. get her a stylist and bring the doll back," another person added.

"So are we, Kris. Make it happen," someone else commented.

"Unpopular opinion but it COULD be very interesting," another user wrote.

Source claimed Kris Jenner felt Britney Spears would be a "fantastic addition to the show"

According to the RadarOnline report, an insider source confided to the publication that Kris Jenner was certain Britney Spears would make a "fantastic addition" to The Kardashians reality series. The source continued that the possible collaboration could be bolstered by the pop star's large online fan base, adding:

"Kris is convinced there's a pot of gold awaiting the person – or people – who can get Britney on board and steer her in the right direction. Kris has kept track of her private life and posts and feels certain Britney would be a fantastic addition to the show – given her social media reach and fan base, many of whom are likely big Kardashian fans. It goes without saying that her TV bosses would love the storyline, too."

However, the source also claimed that Jenner was aware that Britney Spears was "a mess" and was looking to "exploit" her through the opportunity, dubbing the 69-year-old matriarch a "schemer."

Neither Kris Jenner nor Britney Spears has confirmed the possible collaboration at the time of this article.

In other news, Britney Spears' name was mentioned in rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking trial. During her testimony on May 15, Cassie Ventura claimed that Diddy had brought Spears to her 21st birthday party held at a Las Vegas club. Ventura also testified that she and Combs began their relationship during this party after the rapper kissed her.

