Did Britney Spears testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A rumor has surfaced on YouTube recently that pop icon Britney Spears testified at the Sean “Diddy” Combs federal trial currently ongoing in Manhattan, New York City. The claim was first posted as a video by the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel on May 27, 2025, with the caption:

“1 MINUTE AGO: Diddy SABOTAGED Britney Spears Before Her Breakdown… Her Testimony CONFIRMS It...”

The video description further added:

“In a heartbreaking twist, Britney Spears has reportedly taken the stand and confirmed what fans have feared for years — that Sean “Diddy” Combs played a disturbing role in the events leading up to her infamous breakdown.”

Meanwhile, the video claimed how the singer took to the witness stand and reportedly blamed Diddy for her performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. The post garnered huge traction and amassed over 150K views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. Although USA Today reported that Britney Spears partied with Sean Combs on the night of September 7, 2007, a day before her VMAs performance, she did not take the witness stand at the Diddy trial, nor has she ever held him accountable for her "train-wreck" show.

According to the ABC News report dated May 27, 2025, Spears' name does not appear in the list of those who have testified in the Combs' trial so far.

What further discredits the video claim is the disclaimer in its description that reads:

“This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims.”

Notably, Britney has been named in the Diddy trial by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, per USA Today. The Me & U artist testified that at her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas in September 2007, Sean Combs seemingly brought Dallas Austin and Britney Spears with him to the party.

Britney Spears did not testify at the Diddy trial

The latest YouTube video about the Diddy trial, shared by the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel about Britney Spears’ alleged testimony, is fictional and fabricated.

“Through tears and raw emotion, Britney’s testimony detailed a series of behind-the-scenes manipulations, betrayal, and psychological warfare that allegedly pushed her to the edge,” the video description claimed.

The description continued:

“In this video, we reveal what Britney said in court, how Diddy’s alleged involvement may have shaped the darkest chapter of her life, and why this explosive testimony could change how the world views her tragic past. The truth, long buried, is finally coming to light — and it’s more devastating than anyone imagined.”

However, Spears has not yet testified under oath at the trial, despite her past association with Diddy. Britney has also not name-dropped her former business manager, Lou Taylor, or her ex-employee, Robin Greenhill, at the Diddy trial, unlike the video claims.

While the singer continued to blame both Taylor and Greenhill for her complicated conservatorship, she did not link Sean Combs to the same, despite what the WhatIsMyStarWorth clip alleged. According to Daily Mail, Taylor was, however, indicted last year due to her link to Diddy and was also name-dropped in one of his lawsuits.

The latest video also called Spears a "surprise witness" and "whistleblower," claiming that the musician reportedly knew about Combs’ alleged criminal activities.

“Britney testified she wasn’t just another celebrity tangled in Diddy’s circle, she was a victim of the same network now being exposed in court,” the video falsely claimed.

It also alleged that the Toxic songstress testified that the Bad Boy Records founder took her to the party, drugged her, and tried to “derail” her career. But this information is fake, and there’s no credible source or evidence to support the video claims.

Additionally, the 27-minute-long video also had other inconsistencies throughout. For instance, it began with a disclaimer that said:

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

But the next sentence had a contradiction, claiming that the video was a “verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, as reported by Inner City Press.”

However, Inner City Press has not reported on any alleged testimony by Britney Spears in the Diddy trial. The United Nations-backed investigative journalism group has been rather extensively covering actual testimonies from witnesses.

Britney Spears partying with Diddy in 2007. (Image via X/@@RandomRan__)

Some of the witnesses included Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, Cassie's mother Regina Ventura, ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and rapper Kid Cudi, among other former associates, employees, and aides of the now-disgraced hip-hop magnate.

The words “altered and synthetic” also appeared in the video description, adding "sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated." These further discredited the rumor.

It is noteworthy that the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel's bio also carries a disclaimer that the content it shares "may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads, further refuting the claims.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ made-up testimony rumor is not the only misleading video the channel has posted recently.

Since the trial began on May 5, 2025, similar videos about other celebrities, such as Wendy Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Rogan, Katt Williams, Will Smith, Kanye, Usher, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Al B. Sure, Sheila E, Ashton Kutcher, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Mo'Nique, have surfaced. None of these have any factual standing and were meant as parodies.

The channel also uploaded false narratives about non-existent testimonies from Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, and twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D'Lila. So far, no family member of the Cîroc founder has taken the witness stand.

The YouTube channel posting fake stories about the Diddy trial. (Image via YouTube/ WhatIsMyStarWorth)

Late music icons Prince and Tupac Shakur were falsely claimed to have left behind recordings proving Sean Combs' alleged illegal activities alongside Michael Jackson. However, these too have been debunked by fact-checking websites like Snopes.

According to the outlet, all of the WhatIsMyStarWorth videos had tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence in their script and voice narration. Snopes reported using several AI recognition tools for the same.

As of this writing, no official or confirmed reports suggest that Britney Spears will testify at the trial, nor has her name come up anywhere else during the trial apart from Cassie’s testimony.

Exploring Britney Spears’ past association with Sean Combs

Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Diddy and Cassie at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image via Getty)

During her 4-day-long testimony, Cassie Ventura shared that her on-and-off relationship with Sean Combs “sort of” began in September 2007 while celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, and continued until 2018.

When asked who all attended the party, the R&B singer said on May 15, 2025:

“Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me.”

Britney Spears performed her hit track Gimme More at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 2007. However, she was criticized for it due to poor lip-syncing and a lack of choreography.

In the wake of Cassie’s testimony, media sources such as Page Six confirmed that Britney partied all night with Diddy before her VMAs performance. It was first at Ventura’s birthday bash on September 7, 2007, at the Jet nightclub in Vegas, followed by another party at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, hosted by 50 Cent. At the latter, Spears was joined by Combs and Paris Hilton.The bash ran until the early hours of September 8, 2007. However, it remains unclear when Britney left.

While the Circus singer never blamed Diddy for her performance the following night, in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney Spears wrote how “nothing was going right” for her before her show.

“There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions… I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy,” she wrote.

She also mentioned bumping into her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, backstage. She and Timberlake dated between 1999 and 2002.

“It had been a while since I’d seen him. I couldn’t believe I was going to have to go out onstage feeling the way I felt,” she added.

Britney also admitted to being under-rehearsed, being dissatisfied with her hair and costume, and having a panic attack before the performance, which was meant to be a comeback.

Meanwhile, media personality Melanie King shared a YouTube video claiming Diddy and the Baby One More Time singer allegedly “hooked up” on September 7, 2007. According to the May 26, 2025 clip, a longtime associate of Combs claimed that the rapper shared this story dozens of times and laughed about how Britney was reportedly “crazy in bed and out of control.”

It is worth noting that Spears’ 2007 VMAs performance took place several months after intense public scrutiny for her divorce from Kevin Federline and subsequent shaving of her head, per Page Six. In February 2008, she was put under a conservatorship that lasted until November 2021.

