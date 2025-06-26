"Blame Ryan Murphy": Netizens react as Kim Kardashian's casting in upcoming Bratz movie leaves internet divided 

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been in talks to be cast as a villain in the upcoming live-action Bratz movie under Amazon MGM Studios' production. According to Deadline, Australian filmmaker Lucy McKendrick and New York-based theatre director Charlie Polinger are the scriptwriters for this film.

MGA Entertainment's co-founder Issac Larian is joining the project as the executive producer, while his children Jasmin and Jason Larian, alongside Kim Kardashian, are on board as producers. From Picturestart, CEO Erik Feig and Senior Vice President Julia Hammer are joining as co-producers.

While the casting is not yet finalized, Kim's possible appearance in the upcoming film spurred mixed reactions among netizens.

One person on Reddit blamed American Horror Story and Monster-famed director Ryan Murphy, who has previously worked with Kim:

"I blame Ryan Murphy"

Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian's potential casting in the upcoming Bratz movie. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

Several people expressed their distaste for Kim's inclusion as one of the actors in the film. Many voiced that Kim was not fit to star in the project, claiming she is not a good actress.

"Please recast and put a real actress", wrote an X user.

"we already have a live action bratz movie. i love you kimmy but this aint for you", commented one person.

"already a flop , fire the casting director!", one more added.

A few others, however, were welcoming to the idea despite having some skepticism. Some speculated Kim might be cast as Burdine Maxwell in the Bratz film and liked the vision.

"kim as a bratz villain is actually genius", said one person.

"I assume she’s an adult villain and not meant to be the same age as the girls… seated anyway", wrote another.

"kim kardashian as burdine maxwell would be really odd yet fitting", voiced one more.

Some others cracked jokes about Kim's possible casting. They referred to Kim's antagonistic portrayal as Siobhan Corbyn in the episode, titled Delicate, on Season 12 of American Horror Story.

"a villian in american horror story, now this? wow everyone knows shes a villain", said an individual.

"The concept of Kim K playing the villain… and when they cast Taylor as the protagonist", joked another.

Kim Kardashian's current projects and the family's ties with Bratz

The SKIMS co-founder is not a new face among actors. Kim Kardashian has previously appeared in small roles in a few movies and series, including Disaster Movie and Ocean's Eight. Her prominent role so far has been Siobhan Corbyn in AHS.

Kim is working as a producer and actor on the Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel with Paula Pell as the writer and Eva Longoria as the director. The 44-year-old has once again linked up with Ryan Murphy for his upcoming legal drama series All's Fair on Hulu. Kim is also the executive producer on the show.

The mother of 4 is set to produce and star in another upcoming Hulu series, Group Chat.

The plot for the upcoming Bratz movie has not yet been disclosed. It is also not the first time for a live-action film version of the popular American fashion doll. In 2007, Lionsgate produced the movie with Janel Parrish, Nathalia Ramos, Logan Browning, and Skyler Shaye as Jade, Yasmin, Sasha, and Cloe, respectively. While some fans loved the movie, it did not bring a lot of box office profit.

On the other hand, the Kardashian family has had ties with Bratz, as the youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously collaborated with the brand to launch her doll in 2023. The collection features six different looks from Kylie's popular appearances.

