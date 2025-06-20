  • home icon
  • Shows
  • How old is Jack Schlossberg? JFK Jr’s nephew critiques Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story based on the late attorney’s marriage and death

How old is Jack Schlossberg? JFK Jr’s nephew critiques Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story based on the late attorney’s marriage and death

By Madhurima Roy
Published Jun 20, 2025 09:47 GMT
JFK Jr and wife Carolyn arrive for Awards Event - Source: Getty
John F Kennedy Jr and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy attend Awards Event - (Image via Getty)

Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series American Love Story, which is based on John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, has been criticized by Jack Schlossberg, the nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr.

According to the People magazine, JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy got married in September 21, 1996. In 1999, they passed away in a plane crash along with Carolyn's sister, Lauren Bessette.

For the unversed, Jack Schlossberg is the 32-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy, the older sister of JFK Jr. On June 19, 2025, he uploaded a video on Instagram, addressing the upcoming series. Schlossberg stated that the Kennedy family was not contacted beforehand, and since his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., was a public figure, they had no control over his "name, image, and likeness."

also-read-trending Trending
"For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no. And there's really not much we can do. The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York," Schlossberg said.

Jack Schlossberg then requested that the makers of the FX series take JFK Jr and his beliefs seriously. He called the project "grotesque" for "profiting off" his late uncle and aunt. Schlossberg also requested that the makers donate some of their profits to charity.

"I hope those making these shows about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it, and that they donate some of the profits [that] they're making. For the record, I think admiration for my Uncle John is great. What I don't think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way," he added.

Ryan Murphy addressed the netizens' criticism of the styling of his upcoming series' characters

On June 13, 2025, Ryan Murphy Productions shared the first look of actors Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette on Instagram. The pictures garnered criticism from netizens, with some bashing the clothing, saying it was incorrect, and others pointing out Pidgeon's hair color, stating that it looked different from Carolyn Bessette's blond hair.

On June 17, 2025, Vogue reached out to hair colorist Brad Johns, who did Carolyn Bessette's hair in the 1990s. Johns told the media outlet that the hair shade was incorrect, and it looked too modern.

"No one would believe that Carolyn in the '90s would ever have that color from me. It's too 2024," the hair colorist said.
First Look of Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly from American Love Story. (Image via Instagram/@ryanmurphyproductions)
First Look of Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly from American Love Story. (Image via Instagram/@ryanmurphyproductions)

On June 18, 2025, Ryan Murphy gave an interview to Variety from the sets of American Love Story. He stated that Bassette was like a "religious" figure, which is why the filmmaker received criticism from netizens. He said that the pieces were chosen from a different costume department in a hurry for the first look shoot.

Ryan Murphy then assured the netizens, saying that they have made a team of ten people who are working hard to replicate Carolyn Bessette's style.

"There were comments like, 'I hate that coat, Carolyn would never have worn that.' That was just a coat we threw on for color. People were writing, 'How dare you use the No. 35 Birkin bag? She wore a 40!' Yes, we have a 40, but we just threw on a bag from another costume department because that was the sound stage we were on," Ryan Murphy said.

Along with Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, the cast of American Love Story also includes Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon, Alessandro Nivola, and Naomi Watts.

According to a Deadline report dated June 6, 2025, Ryan Murphy's upcoming series will feature Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy. Gummer will play Caroline Kennedy, Lemmon will be Lauren Bessette, and Nivola will portray Calvin Klein.

About the author
Madhurima Roy

Madhurima Roy

Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.

Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.

When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications