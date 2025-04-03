The Friend: Full list of cast explored

The Friend is an American drama film directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, which is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025. It is based on the 2018 book of the same name written by Sigrid Nunez. The story centres on Iris, a writer and teacher in New York whose life is turned upside down when her mentor and best friend, Walter, dies and leaves her his dog, Apollo.
The Friend stars Naomi Watts as Iris, Bill Murray as Walter, Sarah PidgeoSarah Pidgeon as Val, Carla Gugino as Elaine, and Constance Wu as Tuesday.
Main cast and characters of The Friend
1) Naomi Watts as Iris
Iris is a writer and teacher in New York. Her life takes an unexpected turn when her close friend and mentor, Walter, unexpectedly passes away. Iris forms a bond with Walter's dog Apollo, who helps her navigate through her grief.
Naomi Watts is known for her breakthrough role in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive. She earned two academy awards for her performance in the films 21 Grams and The Impossible. She also had starring roles in King Kong, I Heart Huckabees, and Eastern Promises.
2) Bill Murray as Walter
Walter is a renowned writer and close friend of Iris's who passes away. He leaves his dog Apollo under her care, helping Iris to come to terms with and navigate her grief.
Bill Murray rose to fame for his national presence on Saturday Night Live. Murray's performance in Groundhog Day earned him critical acclaim. The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of the many movies he has collaborated on with director Wes Anderson. He also starred in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation, earning him a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nomination.
3) Sarah Pidgeon as Val
Val, Walter's adult daughter from a past relationship, assists Iris in gathering and editing Walter's letters for publication, emphasising the difficulties of family ties and the effects of loss.
The most well-known role that Sarah Pidgeon has played is that of Leah Rilke in the Amazon Prime series The Wilds. Her role in the Hulu miniseries Tiny Beautiful Things has won her praise from many critics.
4) Carla Gugino as Elaine
Elaine is Walter's first ex-wife. Despite their separation, she remains emotionally connected to Walter, bringing to light the lingering bond and unresolved feelings that can persist even after a relationship ends.
Carla Gugino gained recognition for her roles in Spy Kids, Sin City, Race to Witch Mountain, and Night at the Museum. Gugino also starred in the crime drama series Karen Sisco and Jett.
5) Constance Wu as Tuesday
Tuesday, Walter's second wife, is portrayed to be insufferable and unhelpful, adding a comedic touch to the story.
Constance Wu's breakthrough role came with the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, which earned her four nominations at the Critics' Choice Television Awards. Wu also received a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in the rom-com Crazy Rich Asians.
Supporting cast and characters
- Bing as Apollo
- Noma Dumezweni as Barbara
- Sarah Baskin as Mara
- Juliet Brett as Sophie
- Ann Dowd as Marjorie
- Felix Solis as Hektor
- Gina Costigan as Jocelyn
- Owen Teague as Carter
- Josh Pais as Jerry
- Tom McCarthy as Dr. Warren
- Bruce Norris as Dr. Novak
Producers
- Scott McGehee
- David Siegel
- Liza Chasin
- Mike Spreter
Plot of The Friend
The Friend is a story that explores themes of love, friendship, grief, the journey of healing, and the magical bond between a woman and her dog. When Iris unexpectedly loses her life-long friend Walter, she finds herself burdened by an unwanted dog he left behind.
Her battle of grief is intensified by the mute suffering of the dog Apollo, a huge Great Dane who is also grieving his master. Iris faces numerous challenges but finally starts to bond with Apollo, causing her to reflect on her relationship with Walter and also embark on her journey of healing and self-discovery.
The Friend is releasing April 4, 2025