FX's Adults: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Adults is an upcoming comedy series that is set to premiere on May 28, 2025, and will conclude on June 18, 2025, on FX. The series is created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who previously worked as comedy writers for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is produced by Cosmic Kid and Good at Bizness Inc.

Ad

The series is written by Curtis Cook, Allie Levitan, Sarah Naftalis, Shaun Menchel, Stefani Robinson, and Sanaz Toossi, along with Kronengold and Shaw. Anu Valia, Jason Woliner, and Jonathan Krisel have directed the episodes.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither "good" nor "people" yet. Over the eight-episode season, the housemates tackle capital-R Responsibility to varying degrees of success."

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about the coming-of-age comedy series, Adults

Ad

Adults consists of eight episodes and will air two episodes back-to-back every Wednesday between May 28 and June 18, 2025, from 9 to 10 pm ET on FX.

Formerly titled Snowflakes, the ensemble comedy series was given a pilot order in January 2024 and was greenlit in July 2024.

Adults centers on the daily struggles of five 20-something friends, played by Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele.

In addition to the main cast, Julia Fox, Charlie Cox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds, and Ray Nicholson will guest star in the first season, as per a Deadline article from April 8, 2025.

Ad

Plot summary

Ad

Adults follows the lives of Samir, Billie, Issa, Anton, and Paul Baker who live as roommates at Samir's childhood home in Queens, New York. The Gen Z experience takes centerstage in this series, as the friends step into adulthood.

They grapple with job insecurity, steep housing prices, crippling student debt while chasing romantic relationships, career ambitions, and financial independence.

Samir's soft-spoken nature stands in stark contrast to Issa's loud, bombastic personality. Her pansexual boyfriend Paul Baker, the career-oriented Billie, and super-friendly Anton round out the group.

Ad

Cast and characters of FX's Adults

Ad

The show's full cast list is as follows:

Malik Elassal as Samir

Lucy Freyer as Billie

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

Amita Rao as Issa

Owen Thiele as Anton

Rachel Marsh as Carly

Seth Barrish as Dr. Howard

Grace Kuhlenschmidt as Taryn

Richard R. Henry as Gun Shop Clerk

Ray Nicholson as Ethan

Will Ropp as Kyle Haberman

Von Flores as Chaplain

Tala Ashe as Hilary

Morgan Lever as Dot

Monica Rodriguez Knox as Billie's Nurse

Gabi Samels as Lea

Yoonji Kim as Dot's Friend

Samy Osman as Steve

Anthony Parise as Kurt

Eileen Li as Meg

Ashley Comeau as the Waiting Room Receptionist

Maissa Houri as Neighbor #1

Patricia McPherson as Neighbor #2

Gurbir Bal as Bank Clerk

Michael Gaty as Interviewer #1

Julie Nolke as Interviewer #2

Roshahn Dhoré as Interviewer #3

Jonathan Krisel as Russ

Jaelynn Thora Brooks as Hannah

Henry Gomez as Eugene

Sergio Di Zio as Randy

Chantele Francis as Detective #1

Brendan Wall as Detective #2

Bonnie Anderson as Denise

Nehemiah Amador as Teen with Cast

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Nicole

Sharjil Rasool as Aaron

Megan Phu as Student #1

Alexa Yaphe as Student #3

Christopher David Robertson as Student #4

Michael Gordin Shore as Rabbi

Jennifer McEwen as Nurse Trish

JD Spear as Josh Rapport

Christie Stewart as Katie

Morgan Bedard as Perp

Andrea Massoud as Nurse Cheryl

John Moore as Reporter

Shakila Fernando as O.R. Nurse #1

Alex Somerville as O.R. Nurse #2

Will Coombs as Jared

Peter Bou-Ghannam as Doorman

Chris River as Teen Friend #1

Ethan Clayton as Teen Friend #2

Haze Adcock as Teen Girl #1

Alice Malakhov as Teen Girl #2

Talia Evans as Teen Girl #3

Brandon Macpherson as Delivery Guy

Roger Shank as Businessman

Jill Harland as Mourner #1

Satinder Kaur as Mourner #2

Wilson Huynh as Suspect #1

Aidan Naworynski as Suspect #2

Kelci Stephenson as Woman on Sidewalk

Khalil Jordan as Patrol Cop

Julian Manjerico as Zack-Carlos

Karen Burthwright as Station Cop

Charlie Cox

D'Arcy Carden

Julia Fox

John Reynolds

Ad

All episodes of Adults will be available exclusively on FX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More