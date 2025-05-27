FX's Adults: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Adults is an upcoming comedy series that is set to premiere on May 28, 2025, and will conclude on June 18, 2025, on FX. The series is created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who previously worked as comedy writers for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is produced by Cosmic Kid and Good at Bizness Inc.
The series is written by Curtis Cook, Allie Levitan, Sarah Naftalis, Shaun Menchel, Stefani Robinson, and Sanaz Toossi, along with Kronengold and Shaw. Anu Valia, Jason Woliner, and Jonathan Krisel have directed the episodes.
The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"A group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither "good" nor "people" yet. Over the eight-episode season, the housemates tackle capital-R Responsibility to varying degrees of success."
Everything to know about the coming-of-age comedy series, Adults
Adults consists of eight episodes and will air two episodes back-to-back every Wednesday between May 28 and June 18, 2025, from 9 to 10 pm ET on FX.
Formerly titled Snowflakes, the ensemble comedy series was given a pilot order in January 2024 and was greenlit in July 2024.
Adults centers on the daily struggles of five 20-something friends, played by Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele.
In addition to the main cast, Julia Fox, Charlie Cox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds, and Ray Nicholson will guest star in the first season, as per a Deadline article from April 8, 2025.
Plot summary
Adults follows the lives of Samir, Billie, Issa, Anton, and Paul Baker who live as roommates at Samir's childhood home in Queens, New York. The Gen Z experience takes centerstage in this series, as the friends step into adulthood.
They grapple with job insecurity, steep housing prices, crippling student debt while chasing romantic relationships, career ambitions, and financial independence.
Samir's soft-spoken nature stands in stark contrast to Issa's loud, bombastic personality. Her pansexual boyfriend Paul Baker, the career-oriented Billie, and super-friendly Anton round out the group.
Cast and characters of FX's Adults
The show's full cast list is as follows:
- Malik Elassal as Samir
- Lucy Freyer as Billie
- Jack Innanen as Paul Baker
- Amita Rao as Issa
- Owen Thiele as Anton
- Charlie Cox
- D'Arcy Carden
- Julia Fox
- John Reynolds
All episodes of Adults will be available exclusively on FX.