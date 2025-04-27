Daredevil actor Charlie Cox voiced this famous game character- and most fans didn't even notice

Actor Charlie Cox is currently gaining attention for his lead role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. The actor has taken up a new project and voiced one of the lead characters, Gustave, in the recently released role-playing video game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

He has been a significant part of several films and series, playing diverse roles in projects across genres. The actor's participation in the anticipated video game makes it a unique addition to his credits.

Charlie Cox voices the character 'Gustave' in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox's character, Gustave, is a skilled engineer, fighter, and a strong resident of Lumière who is dedicated to saving everyone from the cruel powers of the Paintress (antagonist of the game). The tortures of the villain pain him, and he volunteers to protect his village.

In the game, the Paintress paints the death of people who she believes have all reached a certain age and are unfit to continue living. The expeditioners are the people who are just one year younger than their 'final year' of death. Charlie Cox's character is one such expeditioner who has vowed to save the future of Lumière by ending the terrors of the Paintress.

The actor was announced as one of the voice cast for the video game on October 16, 2024. The trailer included clips and details of the game, along with a list of voice cast featuring in the game.

Fans were surprised at Charlie Cox's casting for Gustave

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had a global release on April 25, 2025. As many video game lovers tried and experienced the new game developed by Sandfall Interactive, Charlie Cox's presence in it seemed to have surprised many of his fans who were unaware of his first voiceover project for a video game.

Highlighting key points from the game, an X user also pointed out Charlie Cox's perfect voice acting in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

"Charlie Cox and Estelle Darnut are pure perfection where voice acting is concerned."

As several fans took to social media to praise the actor's work in the game, some fans are slowly discovering this news through these appreciation posts and discussions.

"CHARLIE COX DAREDEVIL VOICES GUSTAVE AND NOBODY SAID ANYTHING???," an X user wrote

Another X user appreciated the game, complementing the voiceover of Charlie Cox and Billie Fulford-Brown.

"... the voice work from Charlie Cox (Gustave) and Billie-Fulford-Brown (Sophie) is fantastic."

Previous works of Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

Charlie Cox recently concluded Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, in which he plays the role of a blind lawyer who also serves as the superhero Daredevil. He also appeared as Daredevil in other films and series within the MCU, including Daredevil (2015), The Defenders (2017), and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022).

He was also a part of the HBO series Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014). Some more prominent works featuring Charlie Cox include Stardust (2007), Hello Carter (2013), Theory of Everything (2014), Treason (2022), and more.

Stay tuned for more stories and updates about Charlie Cox.

