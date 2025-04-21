7 best fight scenes from Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is a Disney+ series and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, developed by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord. It is a sequel to the life of Daredevil (2015–2018), and Charlie Cox reprises his character as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The series is based on the "Born Again" 1986 comic book storyline, but is not a retread. Murdock returns to practicing law as ex-crime boss Wilson Fisk ascends to the mayor of New York City, and tensions between the two rise.

Daredevil: Born Again also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Jon Bernthal, among others. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spearhead as the series directors. It is set a few years after the events in the Netflix series and depicts Murdock's ongoing struggle against crime in the city now ruled by Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again has some of the most savage and brutal fight scenes, as the protagonist goes up against insurmountable odds. From brutality-prone street fights to battles, these scenes push Matt Murdock to his limits and show the ugly truth of what it costs to pursue justice in the modern world.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Daredevil vs Bullseye and 6 other fight scenes from Daredevil: Born Again

1) Daredevil vs Bullseye

A still from Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

One of the standout plot threads carried over from the original Daredevil into Daredevil: Born Again is the return of Bullseye, a.k.a Benjamin Poindexter. The first season starts with a bang as Bullseye assassinates Foggy Nelson, leading to an intense and drawn-out fight between him and Daredevil in a bar.

Daredevil’s powers and new batons shine in this fight as he desperately tries to protect the bar's patrons from Bullseye’s rampage by using everything at his disposal to close the gap and unleash his fury on the marksman. Meanwhile, Bullseye proves to be a terrifying threat, making deadly trick shots with random objects like billiard balls to kill bystanders and throwing knives at the hero.

2) Matt Murdock vs Corrupt cops

Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

In Daredevil: Born Again, one fight sees Matt Murdock in plain clothes as he takes on corrupt cops working for Kingpin—a pivotal moment that pulls him out of retirement. After getting involved in a case that threatens the hold of the corrupt police, namely White Tiger’s accidental murder of an officer, Matt finds himself targeted by forces more dangerous than he expected.

In a shocking twist, the police go as far as to attack what they believe is a defenseless blind lawyer in retaliation. But the thugs quickly regret underestimating Matt, as he decisively takes them down.

3) Daredevil and Punisher vs Fisk's SWAT team

John Bernthal as Punisher (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher helps bring season 1 to a thrilling close, delivering a fight sequence that arguably surpasses Daredevil’s earlier clash with Bullseye. Taking place in Matt’s apartment, Daredevil and Punisher launch a surprise assault on Wilson Fisk’s corrupt SWAT team, determined to shut down their brand of vigilante justice.

Despite their vastly different philosophies and fighting styles, the two anti-heroes make a formidable team. Daredevil weaves through gunfire with baton strikes and pinpoint takedowns—even while wounded by a shoulder bullet. Meanwhile, Punisher goes full-force, eliminating enemies without hesitation using shotguns, pistols, and knives.

The highlight of the sequence is seeing the two protect and complement each other in combat, culminating in a final stretch that easily ranks as one of the best fight scenes in Daredevil: Born Again.

4) Daredevil vs Muse rematch

Hunter Doohan as Bastian Cooper/Muse in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

Daredevil and Muse face off once more before the season ends, and this rematch is far more intense and evenly balanced than their first encounter.

Matt’s new girlfriend, Dr. Heather Glenn, unfortunately, becomes Muse’s latest target after being revealed as his therapist, putting her in danger of becoming his next twisted art project. Daredevil arrives just in time to save her as she loses blood, and the police close in on the scene. This time, Muse proves to be a more skilled and prepared opponent, showcasing taekwondo moves that tie into his backstory revealed in their earlier therapy session.

What begins as a struggle for control of a gun escalates into a brutal brawl in broad daylight. The fight is cut short when Heather shoots Muse, preventing it from reaching its full potential. Daredevil: Born Again expands on these intense confrontations, continuing the evolution of Matt's battles with his enemies.

5) Daredevil vs Muse

Daredevil returns just in time to prevent disaster (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

Amid the corruption and danger of Fisk's rule over New York City, it takes a notorious serial killer to pull Matt Murdock back into the fight as Daredevil. When the deranged artist kidnaps Hector Ayala’s daughter, Daredevil returns just in time to prevent disaster, much to Muse’s surprise. Instead of facing White Tiger, Punisher, or the police, he finds himself up against Daredevil, back from retirement.

The ensuing fight is thrilling as Matt takes hits to fuel his adrenaline and returns to the rhythm. He uses innovative moves, such as using his grapple as a zip-line to strike Muse harder, choking him with the cable, and turning his own weapons into projectiles he catches mid-air. Daredevil: Born Again builds on these moments, adding intensity to the character’s combat style and challenges.

6) Kingpin vs Adam

Vincent D'Onofrio as the Kingpin (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) becomes noticeably more powerful after he becomes the Mayor, exhibiting almost superhuman strength. This newfound power is displayed during his brutal fight against Adam, Vanessa’s lover, whom he kidnaps and tortures out of jealousy. In a twisted gesture, Kingpin gives Adam a fire ax to level the playing field before engaging in a brutal fight for survival.

His strength is evident as he backhands Adam across the room and slams him into the ceiling with such force that debris falls. Although he is an easy target, the fight is an outlet for Kingpin's rage, which becomes a key moment in Daredevil: Born Again, showcasing his escalating power and viciousness.

7) The Punisher vs His fans

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

The franchise occasionally falls short in reinterpreting some of the original MCU comic plotlines. This occurs in Daredevil: Born Again when the Punisher discovers that Frank Castle's iconic skull symbol has been adopted by Kingpin's corrupt police task force, seemingly as a form of reverence for his violent methods. In the comics, Frank reprimands them and removes their Punisher logos, telling them to admire Captain America instead.

However, in Born Again, Jon Bernthal's portrayal of the Punisher takes a more graphic approach, with Frank Castle eliminating his "fanboys" with intense force. His actions are fueled by rage as he methodically shoots the officers, dismantles their riot shields, and knocks them aside. The fight becomes less effective due to Frank’s reckless approach, leading to him being overpowered and outnumbered.

Interested viewers can watch season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

