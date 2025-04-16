7 action movies to watch if you liked xXx

xXx (aka Triple X) is an action-thriller starring Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, an extreme sports enthusiast who is wanted by the law for illegal activities. When undercover NSA agent Jim McGrath dies on assignment, the agency turns to Cage, an outsider with the best chances of not having his cover blown.
Cage uses his athletic prowess and general recklessness to infiltrate the enemy organization. The fate of the world is in his hands, and he must succeed. The movie's premise promises an action-packed entertainer that will keep fans on their toes from the get-go.
For fans of high-speed chases, chaotic storylines, and loads of drama, check out more action movies!
Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the viewer.
Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE
Mad Max: Fury Road, John Wick, and other movies for fans of xXx: Return of Xander Cage
1) xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)
xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) follows Vin Diesel in a mission to retrieve "Pandora's Box", a device that controlls every military satellite in the world. To complete his quest, he must first return from retirement and walk into the line of fire.
Also starring Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Samuel L. Jackson, and an ensemble cast, this is the third installation of the xXx series. Fans of Vin Diesel's performance in the original xXx movie can watch more of his extravagant stunts and intense but fun plotline in this action flick.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
2) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Fans of the intense automobile chase scenes, extremely risky stunts, and general vibe of xXx will love this dystopian action thriller starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Set in a post-apocalyptic future where water is extremely scarce, two rebels team up to take down the tyrant who controls it.
Buckle up for a cleverly orchestrated road action movie, with edge-of-the-seat twists and immersive visual effects!
Where to watch: Netflix
3) The Fast and The Furious (2001)
Dominic "Dom" Toretto's (Vin Diesel) street racer crew comes under the law's radar after a bunch of hijack robberies lead back to them. LAPD officer Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) goes undercover to join his crew and uncover their operations.
Directed by Rob Cohen (who also helmed xXx), this action movie is world-renowned for its speedy race sequences and the bromance between Diesel's Dominc and Walker's Brian. The movie is gripping, promising plenty of action and adventure for speed enthusiasts.
Where to watch: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
4) John Wick (2014)
John Wick is an ordinary man, grieving his wife's death and bonding with her parting gift to him- a beagle puppy named Daisy. But when Russian mobsters steal his vintage car and kill his puppy, he shows them who he really is: a former hitman feared by everyone in the criminal underworld.
Fans of xXx are in for a similar entertainer, with slick action, gravity-defying stunts, and a charismatic male lead in Keanu Reeves.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5) Red (2010)
Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) shows no trace of his former career as a black-ops agent, living a quiet life in the suburbs. But when an assassination attempt on him misfires, he must come out of the shadows and track the assailants down.
xXx fans will enjoy the high-stakes action that the ensemble cast of Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and others bring to the table. Their on-screen chemistry makes it a highly engaging watch.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
6) Man on Fire (2004)
Denzel Washington stars as John Creasy, a former CIA agent turned bodyguard for a wealthy Mexican automotive owner's daughter, Lupita (Dakota Fanning). When Lupita gets kidnapped, he must set aside his past traumas and get back into the game.
Both xXx and Man on Fire have a reluctant protagonist who steps into the limelight because they're compelled to. But once they do, there's no turning back.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
7) Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) is forced out of retirement to rescue a prodigy named Lindsey Farris in the IMF. But when the rescue mission goes wrong and Lindsey dies, Ethan must dig deeper until he finds the mole.
Mission: Impossible III is great as both a standalone story and part of the large MI franchise. With fast-paced editing, an intriguing storyline, and memorable stunt sequences from Cruise, the movie is a must-watch for xXx fans.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Fans of xXx can also watch other movies in the Mad Max, John Wick, Fast and Furious, and Mission Impossible saga!