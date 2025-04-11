7 best villains from the Fast and Furious franchise

The Fast and Furious series started out as a street-racing show and has grown into one of the biggest action series in the world. Since its first movie came out in 2001, Fast and Furious has pushed the limits of action-packed stories with fast cars, stunts that challenge gravity, and a strong focus on family and relationships. With ten major movies and many spin-offs, the franchise doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Ad

Fast and Furious is known for its family themes and high-speed races, but the bad guys have been very important to the stories. From criminal masterminds to rogue spies, these bad guys put Dom's team through tests of their loyalty, strength, and resolve. Each antagonist is different and poses a different threat. Here are seven of the best villains in the Fast and Furious series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s personal opinion and is not based on any official rankings.

Ad

Trending

Deckard Shaw, Cipher, Owen Shaw, and more villains that made Fast and Furious exciting

1) Deckard Shaw - Furious 7 (2015)

Jason Statham stars as Deckard Shaw (Image via Getty)

Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, entered the Fast and Furious series as a cold-blooded killer with a grudge. Seeking revenge for his brother's defeat, Deckard sets out to kill each member of Dom's team one by one. He killed Han in Tokyo and almost blew up the Toretto house in Los Angeles.

Ad

Deckard stood out as he went from being a bad guy to an anti-hero in later movies. But in Furious 7, he was a destructive force that never stopped. Some of the most exciting parts of the movie were his one-on-one fights with Hobbs and Dom. Deckard had a big effect, and even though he joined the team later, he was still remembered as a bad guy in the Fast and Furious world.

Ad

2) Cipher - The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Charlize Theron stars as Cipher (Image via Getty)

Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, is the most dangerous hacker the crew has ever faced. Introduced in The Fate of the Furious, she manipulated Dom into turning against his family by holding Elena and their son hostage. She didn’t need muscle to be threatening, her intelligence, planning, and digital warfare made her terrifying. Also, she hijacked nuclear submarines, shot down planes, and orchestrated chaos with ease.

Ad

What made Cipher a standout villain in the Fast and Furious franchise was her control. She never panicked, never showed weakness, and remained a step ahead of everyone. Her return in F9 and Fast X only reinforced her place as a long-term threat.

3) Owen Shaw - Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Luke Evans stars as Owen Shaw (Image via Getty)

Before Deckard came Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), a former British Special Forces operative turned international criminal. He led a team of mercenaries who used high-tech vehicles and military strategies to steal powerful weapons. In Fast & Furious 6, he posed a new kind of challenge for Dom and his crew. Owen was meticulous, consistently anticipating his next move.

Ad

He pushed the Fast and Furious franchise into bigger, global stakes. His chase scenes across London and the unforgettable airplane runway sequence elevated the action. Owen also introduced Letty’s memory loss arc, complicating Dom’s emotional journey. Despite his eventual downfall, Owen's actions had enduring consequences and paved the way for his brother's revenge in the subsequent film.

4) Hernan Reyes – Fast Five (2011)

Joaquim de Almeida played Hernan Reyes in Fast Five and Fast X. (Image via Instagram/joaquim.de.almeida)

Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) brought a new kind of villainy to Fast and Furious. As a corrupt Brazilian politician and drug lord, he used his power and wealth to control the city of Rio de Janeiro. Reyes wasn’t a fighter, but he was ruthless, manipulative, and always surrounded by armed men. In Fast Five, he became the target of Dom and Brian’s legendary vault heist.

Ad

Reyes stood out because he represented real-world corruption. He operated behind the law while pretending to uphold it. His arrogance and cruelty made the final chase through Rio’s streets satisfying and memorable. Although he died at the end of the film, his legacy returned in Fast X through his vengeful son, Dante Reyes, proving that Reyes’ shadow still looms over the franchise.

5) Dante Reyes - Fast X (2023)

Jason Momoa stars as Dante Reyes (Image via Getty)

Dante Reyes brought chaos and flair to the Fast and Furious series in Fast X. Played by Jason Momoa, Dante is the flamboyant, unpredictable son of Hernan Reyes. After losing his father in Fast Five, Dante spent years planning his revenge against Dom. Unlike past villains, Dante didn’t just want to win—he wanted Dom to suffer.

Ad

What made Dante unique was his theatricality. He was erratic and unstable in addition to being hazardous. He placed traps all across the world and harmed everyone Dom cared about, using Dom's love for his family against him. His personality and emotional drive made him a new and frightening antagonist.

6) Arturo Braga - Fast & Furious (2009)

John Ortiz played Arturo Braga in Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious 6 (Image via Getty)

Arturo Braga (John Ortiz) served as the main villain in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. As a powerful drug trafficker, Braga ran a smuggling operation across the US–Mexico border using illegal street races as cover. His operations were both brutal and strategic. He used fear to maintain loyalty and eliminated anyone who stood in his way.

Ad

Braga’s importance lies in his connection to Letty’s supposed death. His actions brought Dom back into the criminal world and sparked the beginning of the crew’s transition into more serious missions. Though not the most physically imposing villain, Braga’s role in shaping the direction of the franchise is undeniable.

7) Jakob Toretto - F9 (2021)

John Cena portrayed Jakob in the movies F9: The Fast Saga and Fast X. (Image via Getty)

Jakob Toretto gave the Fast and Furious series emotional depth. Presented as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob was reared in the shadows and created a life of espionage and sabotage. Driven by anger and competition, John Cena brought Jakob to life as a frigid, tenacious figure. Unlike other villains, Jakob had a personal background with Dom, which deepened their struggle.

Ad

His presence made Dom face his errors and his past. Jakob was a mirror of what Dom could have turned into. Though he finally found salvation, his tenure as an F9 villain pushed the team's cohesion like never before. His plotline also strengthened the emotional center of the Fast and Furious story.

In addition to the high-speed chases and explosive stunts, the Fast and Furious franchise has created distinctive villains who question the story's core. These villains, from digital geniuses like Cipher to vengeance-fueled Dante Reyes, have raised the stakes and drama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More